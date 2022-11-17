Read full article on original website
President Biden turns 80, mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Today in History - November 19
Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2022. There are 42 days left in the year. On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. On this date:. In 1831, the 20th president of...
US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
Perspective: America is barreling toward a child care cliff
Without more federal assistance, quality child care may become a luxury good as federal COVID-19 aid expires and child care centers are closing because of worker shortages.
