Saint Simons Island, GA

Photos: 2022 RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The final event of the PGA Tour season is here. Yes, there’s the Hero World Challenge. Yes, there’s the QBE Shootout. But this week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field official Tour event of 2022.

Tony Finau, who won last week in Houston and entered as the betting favorite, withdrew Tuesday citing an injury.

Last year’s champion, Talor Gooch, isn’t in the field due to his affiliation with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Two courses at Sea Island Golf Club will be used for the first two rounds, the Seaside and Plantation courses, before Seaside hosts the final two rounds over the weekend.

Check out some of the best photos from the week in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

