104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need...
Nations reach preliminary deal on payments as climate talks grind through overtime
The issue of paying vulnerable countries for their climate losses has divided the U.S., European Union and China during the U.N. negotiations in Egypt.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China’s coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday.
Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire
Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
Phys.org
Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document
BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said.
Factbox-The newest fronts in climate-change-related legal battles
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate change-related litigation has more than doubled in the past seven years globally according to a June report by the London School of Economics, and is moving beyond traditionally polluting industries such as fossil fuel production.
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on 'loss and damage' funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.
eenews.net
U.S. silent on surprise aid plan as climate talks stagger
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Climate talks here were thrown into disarray by a surprise proposal from the European Union that would support calls for sending climate aid to vulnerable nations by getting countries including China and the U.S. to pay up. The move deepened schisms with China as the...
Fossil-fuel companies have more people at the UN's climate summit than the 10 countries most affected by climate change do combined
Natural gas is mostly methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more effective at warming the planet than carbon dioxide. But lobbyists say it's clean.
World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal
Experts say biggest economies must pledge more cuts to carbon emissions but hail agreement to set up loss and damage fund
China and US renew commitment to tackling climate crisis but differences remain
China and the US have renewed their partnership to tackle the climate crisis, and are working closely and productively on ways of bringing down greenhouse gas emissions, China’s head of delegation has said. The surprise news from Xie Zhenhua, who briefed a small group of journalists at the Cop27...
US shamed as the ‘colossal fossil’ of Cop27 climate summit by campaigners
The US has been named the “colossal fossil” of the Cop27 climate talks by campaigners who criticised the country for its intransigence in providing support to developing countries hit hardest by the climate crisis. The “award”, unveiled at a ceremony featuring a person dressed as a dinosaur, is...
U.N. carbon market talks to drag beyond COP27 as deals elusive
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Talks to establish carbon offset markets to allow countries to buy credits to partly achieve their climate pledges are set to drag on beyond the COP27 summit and into next year, according to observers and a negotiator in the U.N. talks.
