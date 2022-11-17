ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need...
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire

Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
Phys.org

Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp

Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
eenews.net

U.S. silent on surprise aid plan as climate talks stagger

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Climate talks here were thrown into disarray by a surprise proposal from the European Union that would support calls for sending climate aid to vulnerable nations by getting countries including China and the U.S. to pay up. The move deepened schisms with China as the...
Reuters

U.N. carbon market talks to drag beyond COP27 as deals elusive

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Talks to establish carbon offset markets to allow countries to buy credits to partly achieve their climate pledges are set to drag on beyond the COP27 summit and into next year, according to observers and a negotiator in the U.N. talks.

