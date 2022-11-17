Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Block Someone on Mobile
As people use the Instagram mobile application, they may come across bothersome users they don’t want to interact with. When this happens, they have the option to block those users in order to stop them from being able to see their content or interact with them in the app.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
AdWeek
Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators
Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: Behind the Scenes at Europe's Brandweek and Social Media Week Events
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by some of Adweek’s Europe team, brand editor Rebecca Stewart and creative editor Brittaney Kiefer. With Europe’s run of Social Media Week and Brandweek officially over, Stewart and Kiefer discuss the year’s worth of work behind the event, intentions behind themes and speakers, and general thoughts on programming.
‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died Wednesday, according to her sister-in-law. Susan Raab Ceklosky posted the news of Aycox’s death on Facebook Thursday. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother,...
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: What's Next for Web3 and Beyond
The metaverse is still in its extremely early stages of development—it feels almost like a party that just started. It’s an exciting time, but also leaves room for many questions and paradigms. How does its audience grow? How can it improve upon issues in the current iteration of the internet? Companies are focusing on a human-centered development paradigm with an almost anti-Big Tech attitude.
Comments / 1