Read full article on original website
Related
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Elon Musk says 50 Tesla software engineers brought in to review Twitter's code had volunteered for the job
Elon Musk told a court that 50 Tesla engineers working at Twitter weren't "Tesla assets." He said that's because the Tesla staff had volunteered to work at the company after-hours. Musk was testifying over a shareholder lawsuit which says his $55 billion pay package was excessive. The 50 Tesla engineers...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
BURBANK, Calif. — (AP) — The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had...
AdWeek
As Big Tech Tightens Its Ad Spend, Axel Springer Titles Feel the Impact
As the technology industry sheds headcount and trims expenses in response to a worsening economic forecast, digital publishers reliant on Silicon Valley ad spend—namely this week, Protocol and Morning Brew—have found themselves caught in the contraction. In October, as part of these new austerity measures, 34% of technology...
AdWeek
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
Parfait Harnesses the Power of AI for Hair
Luxury wig brand Parfait is using the power of technology to modernize the wig category. On Thursday, the company introduced its second capsule collection, with “Grownish” actress and singer Justine Skye as the face of the hair and wig industry’s latest disruption.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Conceived, designed and engineered by Black women, “Parfait is the first and only company to use AI and facial recognition technology to create custom wigs and hair products on-demand,” said Isoken Igbinedion, cofounder...
AdWeek
As the NFT Frenzy Fades, Brands Recalibrate Their Strategy
A $180,000 image of a Taco Bell taco, an $800 virtual Pringles can, a $265 piece of Charmin toilet paper. In summer 2021, as prices of major cryptocurrencies swelled to record highs, it seemed like branded nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were inescapable and regularly commanding head-scratching sums. Crypto companies billed their...
AdWeek
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative
Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-In the latest work for Cricket Wireless, Argonaut and its Avalon Studios has created “Calendar of Happy Customers,” a new social campaign for the holidays. It is the largest production yet for Avalon and is the next iteration of Cricket’s incorporation of real customers talking about their experiences. The “FaceTime with Fans” concept shows Cricket customers in their element and sometimes even caught off-guard.
AdWeek
Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators
Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
Comments / 0