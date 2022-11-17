ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
AdWeek

As Big Tech Tightens Its Ad Spend, Axel Springer Titles Feel the Impact

As the technology industry sheds headcount and trims expenses in response to a worsening economic forecast, digital publishers reliant on Silicon Valley ad spend—namely this week, Protocol and Morning Brew—have found themselves caught in the contraction. In October, as part of these new austerity measures, 34% of technology...
AdWeek

Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory

Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
WWD

Parfait Harnesses the Power of AI for Hair

Luxury wig brand Parfait is using the power of technology to modernize the wig category. On Thursday, the company introduced its second capsule collection, with “Grownish” actress and singer Justine Skye as the face of the hair and wig industry’s latest disruption.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Conceived, designed and engineered by Black women, “Parfait is the first and only company to use AI and facial recognition technology to create custom wigs and hair products on-demand,” said Isoken Igbinedion, cofounder...
AdWeek

As the NFT Frenzy Fades, Brands Recalibrate Their Strategy

A $180,000 image of a Taco Bell taco, an $800 virtual Pringles can, a $265 piece of Charmin toilet paper. In summer 2021, as prices of major cryptocurrencies swelled to record highs, it seemed like branded nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were inescapable and regularly commanding head-scratching sums. Crypto companies billed their...
AdWeek

CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative

Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-In the latest work for Cricket Wireless, Argonaut and its Avalon Studios has created “Calendar of Happy Customers,” a new social campaign for the holidays. It is the largest production yet for Avalon and is the next iteration of Cricket’s incorporation of real customers talking about their experiences. The “FaceTime with Fans” concept shows Cricket customers in their element and sometimes even caught off-guard.
AdWeek

Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators

Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.

