Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Is Patagonia the end game for profits in a world of climate change?
Designing a business to donate all profits to charity is not new: Since 1982, Hollywood icon Paul Newman's Newman's Own brand has given 100% of profits to charity, now totaling half a billion dollars in contributions. The model created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family to convert the...
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Alkemy X, Even/Odd, Mother LA & More
This Friday, we’re celebrating the wins of agencies and executives around the world. Dive in to see the week’s top hires, promotions and rosters signings. Allied Global Marketing hired Jonny and Paddy Davis, the former founders of Honey+Buzz, as its executive vice presidents. The pair will lead its new global brand experience design and will dually lead cross-border integrated campaigns.
Analysis-Tough budget leaves UK's growth challenge unmet
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt says higher taxes and curbs on spending are the price that must be paid to allow the economy to grow in future, but his new budget offers little immediate help to the businesses that must lead any recovery.
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels. The deal, gaveled around dawn in this Egyptian Red Sea resort city, established a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It was a big win for poorer nations which have long called for money — sometimes viewed as reparations — because they are often the victims of climate-worsened floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. It has also long been called an issue of equity for nations hit by weather extremes and small island states that face an existential threat from rising seas.
Brazil's Lula: Fiscal responsibility crucial but must also spend to improve country
LISBON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that fiscal responsibility was crucial but that spending to improve the country's economy and welfare was equally important.
Valorant: How Riot launched a successful esport in a global pandemic
Launching a game in a pandemic isn't exactly easy.
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
Phys.org
Australia aims to host 2026 UN climate summit
Australia hopes to host the 2026 COP summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday, seeking to overhaul his country's reputation for foot-dragging on climate change. "It is a good opportunity, I believe, for Australia to show and to host what is a major global event," Albanese said during a visit to Bangkok.
China's JD.com says worst is over for consumer demand
Nov 18 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm JD.com Inc (9618.HK), posted an 11.4% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, beating analysts' estimates as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led more consumers to shop online.
US News and World Report
Applied Materials Forecasts Strong Q1 Revenue on Easing Supply Chain Woes
(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company's results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...
AdWeek
Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators
Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
AdWeek
The Rules of Brand Building Are Being Rewritten—Don’t Get Left Behind
We have reached a tipping point. As the value of Apple approaches $250 billion—roughly the annual revenue of GM and Honda combined—few marketers would argue with the claim that brands focused on customer experience (CX) are more valuable than ever. And while Byron Sharp’s How Brands Grow is a siren song for the storytelling Mad Men days of yore, the rules of brand building have objectively changed. Experience has become central to success for brands and for the marketers who manage them.
Tracking Amazon: the New Yorkers monitoring pollution from delivery hubs
For the past year, a pair of plain-looking buildings has been at the center of a simmering conflict in a close-knit waterfront community in New York City. They look like warehouses, with tall concrete walls, loading bays and few windows. They sound like warehouses, emitting the rev of diesel engines and the chirps of reversing trucks. But by all accounts, they’re something very different.
Snorkel AI Accelerates Foundation Model Adoption with Data-centric AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today introduced Data-centric Foundation Model Development for enterprises to unlock complex, performance-critical use cases with GPT-3, RoBERTa, T5, and other foundation models. With this launch, enterprise data science and machine learning teams can overcome adaptation and deployment challenges by creating large, domain-specific datasets to fine-tune foundation models and using them to build smaller, specialized models deployable within governance and cost constraints. New capabilities for Data-centric Foundation Model Development are available within Snorkel Flow, the company’s flagship platform, in preview. Visit here to join the virtual launch event at 10 AM PT on November 22, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005327/en/ Snorkel AI introduced Data-centric Foundation Model Development for enterprises. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Binance CEO downplays his influence in the FTX blow-up, says 'we don't focus on smaller exchanges' when asked about Twitter spat with Sam Bankman-Fried
His comments came after two weeks of turmoil in the crypto markets, during which FTX filing for bankruptcy.
Pakistan welcomes ‘loss and damage’ deal inked at UN summit
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains. Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan’s territory, left 33 million people...
Comments / 2