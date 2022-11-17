ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2022 [Photos]

By J. Bachelor
Source: David Settle / General

Majic Under The Stars is special every year, but for the 10th Anniversary, we truly had many incredible moments and performances. Let’s start with the theme: Kangols & Kicks was the name of the game and the people did not disappoint. The old school shoes, clothes and of course – bucket hats – quickly turned the event from just another concert to a New Jack Swing party.

This year’s lineup featured Bell Biv DeVoe, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Stokley & En Vogue . Everyone brought their A-game and we have to thank every single person in the crowd for sending amazing energy toward the stage. You could tell the artists felt that energy and sent it right back via powerful vocals and world-class stage presence.

We love these artists as much as everyone in the building, so of course The Majic Crew didn’t miss a chance to get up close and personal to all the action. Shotout to Kandi Eastman, GT Mayne, Sky Houston, KG Smooth and AV because in addition to doing interviews backstage, they would hit the stage to keep the crowd entertained between performances and even danced alongside the featured acts.

We’ll see you next year as we are already thinking about how to take Majic Under The Stars to new heights in 2023. In the meantime, check out some pics from this year’s celebration below.

1. The One & Only Stokley

2. The lovely ladies of En Vogue

3. Tony! Toni! Toné!

4. What a night! #BBD

5. Sky groovin’ with Tony! Toni! Toné!

6. Sky Houston rockin her throwback red fit

7. Tony! Toni! Toné! kicked the show off with an incredible performance

8. Stokley DID NOT come to play around

9. Get it!

10. Anytime En Vogue hits the stage, some MAJIC is about to happen

11. That suit was everything

12. Ronne DeVoe was feeling the energy

13. KG Smooth is never scared to do a lil dance

14. You better SANG

15. En Vogue stopped by the media room for an interview after their AMAZING performance

16. Ok we see you! #EnVogue

17. Majic Under The Stars with the Majic Fam!

18. Stokley had the crowd going CRAZY

19. But do you see the boots!

20. The Lovely Ladies of En Vogue Tore the Stage DOWN!

21. Our very own GT Mayne in his throwback fit

22. Love the jackets guys

23. Tony! Toni! Toné! Houston LOVES You!

24. Backstage was a party all its own

25. The Super-Selfie

26. Ricky Bell was amazing

28. Did we mention the Houston Astros Won the World Series That Night?

