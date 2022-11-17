ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get This Premier Mac Cleaner for a Black Friday Price

By Entrepreneur Store
 4 days ago

For entrepreneurs, technology is a lifeline . There are tons of tech tools to help you work more productively, manage your finances better, and so on. But the most important tool in your professional life is your laptop. You need your computer operating at peak performance if you're going to do your best work, and if you're a Mac user, now is the time to take advantage of an early Black Friday deal.

Throughout November, we're treating every Friday like Black Friday, releasing new deals just a little early. This week, it's CleanMyMac X that's going on sale.

CleanMyMac is a revolutionary Mac optimization solution that has garnered rave reviews all over the web. It has a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store and has earned 4.5/5-star reviews from Tech Radar and The Tech Reviewer, 4.8/5-stars on GetApp, and a perfect 5/5-rating on Software Advice. Basically, it's really good at getting the most out of your Mac.

This all-in-one solution cleans all of your unneeded files, like outdated caches, broken downloads, logs, and other junk to optimize your disk space. Gutter Cleaner removes the clutter from your iTunes, Mail, Photos, and more locations to free up RAM. The program runs a full deck of speedup tools to enhance your Mac's speed and performance.

In addition to optimizing performance, CleanMyMac also provides an Uninstaller to completely remove unneeded apps while the Update automatically keeps all of your software up to date. There are even tools to fend off malware, adware, ransomware, and other attacks specific to macOS.

Every entrepreneur needs the best performance from their Mac. For a limited time, you can get a one-year subscription to CleanMyMac X for 37 percent off $39 at just $24.99. Upgrade to two Macs for 49 percent off $79 at just $39.99, or five Macs for 69 percent off $199 at just $59.99. While supplies last, you can grab this Black Friday deal early, but act fast before it's gone.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

