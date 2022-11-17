Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a gloomy and cold Saturday comes improving (but still chilly) weather for Sunday. An area of low pressure will depart, taking the rain with it. In its place Sunday will be drier weather though clouds should still hang around at least for the first half of the day. Temperatures will be back into the mid 50s for highs with breezy conditions as well. This will make Sunday a much better day for any outdoor plans, though a jacket is still a good idea. Low temps will fall back to around 40 degrees. The dry weather does not last long as another low pressure system makes its way to the area from Texas. This will bring another round of light-to-moderate rain during the day on Monday. At this time it looks like the greatest coverage of rain may be for areas north of I-10, but everyone should get in on the rain.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO