KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
KPLC TV
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center. The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
Eunice News
Couple celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
J.C. and Thelma Ledoux of Eunice celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in October. The former Thelma Matt of Eunice married her husband J.C. Ledoux on Oct. 25, 1947 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice with the Rev. Jules Jeanmard officiating. The couple was recently honored with a simple family celebation, hosted by their children. The Ledouxs’ are parents of John Ledoux Jr. ,…
kalb.com
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteer Louisiana, along with several other nonprofits, are paying for repairs still needed following the 2020 hurricane season, and in some cases even new homes. The LeDays were just one of hundreds of applicants looking for help after being displaced by Hurricane Laura and now...
KPLC TV
GOTTA EAT: Get messy and get the special
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Anyone who comes into Lake Charles and asks a resident where to eat will likely hear the name Darrell’s. It’s a place that’s become pretty special to the community over the years. “Beer is always cold and the environment is good. There’s...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better weather Sunday, rain returns by Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a gloomy and cold Saturday comes improving (but still chilly) weather for Sunday. An area of low pressure will depart, taking the rain with it. In its place Sunday will be drier weather though clouds should still hang around at least for the first half of the day. Temperatures will be back into the mid 50s for highs with breezy conditions as well. This will make Sunday a much better day for any outdoor plans, though a jacket is still a good idea. Low temps will fall back to around 40 degrees. The dry weather does not last long as another low pressure system makes its way to the area from Texas. This will bring another round of light-to-moderate rain during the day on Monday. At this time it looks like the greatest coverage of rain may be for areas north of I-10, but everyone should get in on the rain.
beauregardnews.com
Percy Lee Hodges
Percy Lee Hodges was born Feb. 11, 1925, and passed away Nov. 12, 2022, at the age of 97. He served in the United States Navy. Percy is a World War II Veteran and earned a Purple Heart. He was also a rural letter carrier for 30 years in Ragley, La.
kjas.com
Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville
The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Horseshoe Casino and the Gaming District came to an agreement to allow the casino to be land-based. The casino will be located on the property that was formerly the Isle of Capri before Hurricane Laura. Officials tell 7News the Horseshoe Casino will give almost...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino
The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
iheart.com
Sulphur High School Graduate Involved In NASA Artemis Mission
A Sulphur High School graduate is playing an important part in NASA's Artemis mission, which is headed for the moon. Jeff Hampton is the lead software systems engineer on the Artemis I project. The powerful rocket took off early Wednesday for a 26-day unmanned orbit of the moon. It's part...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
KSLA
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
