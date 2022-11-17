Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Fisher Island ZIP code had a median home sale price of $5.2 million, fourth-highest in the nation, the report found. The 33109 area has been in the nation’s top 10 multiple times, ranking third overall in 2017, when the median home there sold for $4 million.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO