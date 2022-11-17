Read full article on original website
MBA tops the field with plan to develop Southwest 10 Street acres; new eateries planned and pier reopens
Deerfield Beach – MBA Development Partners emerged with the high ranking after last week’s presentations before the city’s evaluation committee. The Boca Raton real estate firm proposes a mixed-use building for the four undeveloped, city-owned acres at Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way (FAU Boulevard). As...
luxury-houses.net
A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million
17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
NBC Miami
Fast-Growing Sunrise Software Company Buffeted by Lawsuits, Complaints
Atal Bansal, owner of the fast-growing Sunrise software development company Chetu, had some words of advice for Florida International University’s 2016 engineering graduates: “Go as fast as you can. Go as hard as you can.”. And Chetu – pronounced “chey-too” – has been going hard and fast for...
Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park
Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 named one of the priciest in the nation for real estate
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Fisher Island ZIP code had a median home sale price of $5.2 million, fourth-highest in the nation, the report found. The 33109 area has been in the nation’s top 10 multiple times, ranking third overall in 2017, when the median home there sold for $4 million.
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
NBC Miami
South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List
Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
calleochonews.com
No NW 17th Avenue bridge until 2023?
The historic NW 17th Avenue bridge rehabilitation will start right after the 2022 hurricane season ends. The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works has extended the closure of NW 17th Avenue Bridge known as a Bascule Bridge for critical repairs. Miami-Dade County bridge maintenance staff identified various deficiencies...
Looking for a less expensive, less stressful way to get to Miami? Tri-Rail makes strides toward downtown service
For more than three decades, Tri-Rail has provided South Floridians with a cheap commute among Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. But one nonstop link to a key destination always has eluded commuters: downtown Miami. Up until now, southbound passengers have had to change trains at a transfer station south of Hialeah, and take the elevated MetroRail system for the final leg. Now, ...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
Miami New Times
Miami Dominates Restaurant Business' "Top 100" Most Lucrative Restaurants in the Country
When it comes to restaurant profits, the Magic City is tops, according to a recent list ranking the country's top-grossing establishments in 2022. Earlier this week, the commercial restaurant industry magazine Restaurant Business Online released its "Top 100" list of the largest independent restaurants. Attempts to contact a spokesperson from...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
South Florida weather: Days of rain ahead of Thanksgiving then cold front
Swampy clouds the color of dirty marshmallow cream will weigh on South Florida early into Thanksgiving week with bouts of heavy rain defying the more than month-old dry season. The stall in the atmosphere may begin to break Thursday into Friday with a cool front wiping away the moist gloom and dropping daytime...
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
southdadenewsleader.com
Initial approval given for Florida City Place
The Florida City Planning and Zoning Board approved a project known as Florida City Place during their November 10th meeting. It will be located on a five-acre parcel on West Lucy Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue. The project will have 174 apartments units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space....
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
