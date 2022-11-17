Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Tips for recycling in Macon County
MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) - Knowing what can and can’t be recycled is sometimes confusing. But staying informed on how your county recycles can help keep items out of the landfill. In Macon County, plastic, cardboard, and aluminum cans can be put in curbside recycling and drop off locations.
WAND TV
Lincoln Land ABATE prepares to feed hundreds free Thanksgiving dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land ABATE is prepared to feed hundreds of people on Sunday. On Friday, volunteers came together at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception to prepare and cook 45 turkeys for its annual 217 Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Needy. "It takes most of the...
WAND TV
Ken Leonard and SHG win final Leonard Bowl 56-42, headed to state title game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The last dance rolls on to the 4A state title game. Ken Leonard and Sacred Heart-Griffin took down his son Derek and Rochester 56-42 in the 16th and final Leonard Bowl Friday. The Cyclones were down as much as 28 points in the first half. Ken...
WAND TV
Rochester is ready for a rematch with SHG
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week is between Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin. The final Leonard Bowl has big implications as well. The winner will advance to the 4A state championship game. Rochester enters this game with an 11-1 record this season with their only loss coming...
WAND TV
Turkey prices soar
MONTICELLO, ILL. (WAND) - It's a Thanksgiving staple, the big, juicy, flavorful bird. However, some people may have noticed something different when looking for one this holiday season. University of Illinois professor, Peter Goldsmith, shares why this is. "It's a confluence of a lot of different factors that can contribute...
