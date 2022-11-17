ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

WAND TV

Tips for recycling in Macon County

MACON CO., Ill. (WAND) - Knowing what can and can’t be recycled is sometimes confusing. But staying informed on how your county recycles can help keep items out of the landfill. In Macon County, plastic, cardboard, and aluminum cans can be put in curbside recycling and drop off locations.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Rochester is ready for a rematch with SHG

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week is between Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin. The final Leonard Bowl has big implications as well. The winner will advance to the 4A state championship game. Rochester enters this game with an 11-1 record this season with their only loss coming...
ROCHESTER, IL
WAND TV

Turkey prices soar

MONTICELLO, ILL. (WAND) - It's a Thanksgiving staple, the big, juicy, flavorful bird. However, some people may have noticed something different when looking for one this holiday season. University of Illinois professor, Peter Goldsmith, shares why this is. "It's a confluence of a lot of different factors that can contribute...
MONTICELLO, IL

