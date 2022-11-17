PORT ANGELES, Wash. - The Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman last seen at her home in Port Angeles. Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien was last seen by her husband on Thursday, Nov. 17 at her home in the 300 block of Dietz Road. When he woke up the next morning, she wasn't home.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO