5 Metaverse Jobs That Could Make Your Kids Rich

It's no secret that the world of work is changing. With the advent of new technologies, such as virtual reality and the metaverse , many traditional jobs are disappearing and being replaced by new ones. In this article, we'll explore five professions anyone can enter in the metaverse without any prior experience.

It's likely that your kids already spend time in the metaverse, and by taking on one or more of these five lesser-known metaverse jobs , there's a good chance that their wealth could grow tremendously. Below I'll discuss what these jobs entail and how money can be made with each one:

1. Metareal-estate agent

With metaverse property sales topping more than $500 million in 2021 , it's no surprise that becoming a real estate agent is one of the best ways to make money in the metaverse. If you want to make it big in metaverse real estate, you'll want to find virtual spaces that are in demand that you can eventually sell to clients who have extra cash on hand.

For example, the Sandbox Metaverse may be a great starting point for beginners. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg have already purchased property here, which has attracted a lot of attention from the media and fans who are willing to pay thousands to live near someone famous.

As a real estate agent, you'll be responsible for finding good properties and presenting them to potential investors. You can find clients on Discord servers or crypto-related subreddits, and you can pitch and sell your properties using public presentations or direct messages. With the right approach, you can earn a high income by selling metaverse real estate .

2. Connector

With more than 9.5 million gaming developers on Roblox , there's no shortage of creators who need help with funding to create and launch a game. This is where you come in.

As a connector, you will be responsible for seeking out the best potential game projects on the Roblox forum and connecting these creators with investors willing to invest money into them in exchange for a share in the project. You can find these investors on websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo or by networking with people in the metaverse community who have extra cash to spend. Once you've sealed the deal, you'll earn a commission for making the connection.

3. 3D modeler

The metaverse is a digital universe that is growing exponentially. And as it grows, the demand for 3D assets also increases. This presents a unique opportunity for those with the skills to create 3D models. With the right tools and a little practice, anyone can become a 3D modeler and start earning money by selling their creations. You can make hundreds of dollars from selling one model.

A great way to begin your journey if you've never created a 3D model is to practice in the Shapeyard app . This simple tool will allow you to create 3D models that can be exported and sold in the metaverse. Once you've mastered the basics of 3D modeling, you can begin selling your creations on marketplaces such as ArtStation, Turbosquid, and Sketchfab. With tons of potential buyers in the metaverse space, from Roblox game developers to property owners in the Decentraland platform , the opportunities are endless for 3D modelers.

4. Trader for 3D gaming assets

While the hype around NFTs has drastically declined, the market for trading 3D gaming assets is still growing exponentially. You may be wondering if a virtual weapon could even be worth anything. The answer is a resounding yes! In fact, a CSGO knife costs more than $1.5 million .

However, you've got to be a visionary if you want to make money in this space. You need to be able to identify which 3D assets will increase in value over time and purchase them at a low price so you can sell them for a profit later.

To get started, find a concrete meta space, spend time there, and really take the time to understand and integrate into the community to find truly valuable objects. Then, when you're ready to buy and sell 3D models, you can use in-systems marketplaces like Roblox Items . If you want to trade in many gaming metaverses at once, try trading platforms such as DMarket or Traderie.

5. Metfluencer

In the metaverse, becoming a rich and famous influencer isn't hard if you have talent. In fact, one of the most influential people in Roblox, Albert Spencer Aretz, otherwise known as Flamingo, is said to be making more than $20 million annually. So, how does he do it? Simply by making funny Youtube videos where he plays Roblox, earning him both ad revenue and donations from his fans.

Do you want your success story to be similar? To get started, you'll want to identify a metaspace that isn't overcrowded, explore it, and begin writing scripts to create your own gameplay videos. As the audience of that metaverse grows, you'll become one of the early influencers in this space . However, you will need to be patient and shoot consistent videos until you go viral. Once you do, you could be on your way to earning tens of thousands of dollars.

As you can see, there are many ways to make money in the metaverse. Whether you're a 3D modeler, trader or metfluencer, there's ample opportunity to earn a good living by creating and selling virtual assets . By following the tips in this article, your kids could be on their way to becoming metaverse millionaires.