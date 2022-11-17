The Holiday Gift Guide For The Ladies In Your Tribe

Tis the season for coquito, times with your loved ones, and holiday gift guides! With Christmas right around the corner and Black Friday sales underway, this couldn’t be a better time to execute a little shopping for your girl tribe.

Finding the perfect gift for the special women in your life isn’t always easy. Because our girlfriends wear multiple hats, gift-giving has become a strategic game of how can I make her life easier. For some, a day of pampering might do the the trick. And for others, a daily reminder of their worth can help keep them on track.

If you’re stumped on what to gift your sister, friend, or bestie this holiday season, HelloBeautiful has you covered with a unique holiday gift guide. Here are nine gifts from Minority owned businesses your tribe will appreciate this Christmas.

1. Mindful Moon Deck

The Mindful Moon Deck is a collection of affirmation cards that’ll keep you spiritually and emotionally grounded. It’s not your typical collection of “I Am” quotes. These affirmations remind you to be gentle with yourself as you navigate through life. If you have friends and family members on a spiritual journey, this 50-card deck will usher them along the way. During the holiday season, the online store will host a bundle deal that’ll allow you to shop the Mindful Moon Deck, your choice of sage, crystals, and incense, at a discounted price.

2. Stress Knot NYC

Encouraging self care for your bestie is the perfect way to show you care. Stress Knot NYC prioritizes rest and relaxation with their mobile massage therapy sessions. Gift your BFF a professional rub down from a certified therapist who will turn your friend’s home into the spa experience they didn’t know they needed.

Enjoy $15 off from the 24th-30 with promo code BLK15

3. Glow with Flo

Who doesn’t want smooth, silky skin? Glow with Flo boasts soft, hydrated skin with its all-natural formula. This season, get your loved one’s skin in tip-top shape with a few products from their store. Enjoy 30% off with promo code GLOW from November 20th-30th!

4. Rebel P Customs

If the fashionista in your life is into fun, unique statement pieces, then they’ll love Rebel P Customs. I mean, who wouldn’t love these custom-made hats or their chic hoodies? The sale begins this Friday, with 20% off everything. You’ll also receive a free gift with purchase for anyone who spends over $100.

5. NRG Reiki Energy Healing

Source:Getty

Life is golden when your chakras are aligned, but when you’re feeling out of wack, a reiki session can help bring the balance back into your life. Reiki is a form of energy healing through a certified practitioner. The Reiki practitioner will begin the session with a few questions, access your chakras by administering energy healing, and conclude the reading with a debrief and suggestions on moving forward. Best thing about this gift? It can be done virtually!

6. Be Eyeconic

Winter is here, which means it’s hoodie season. Why not gift your BFF a fly sweatsuit from Be Eyeconic? If you’re looking for a lil more than just some athleisure wear, check out the other must-have items in her store. You might end up purchasing a thing or two for yourself. You can thank me later.

7. the little FAT girl

All of us have an inner fat girl with a fond appreciation for sweets. The Little Fat Girl ships some of the most delicious brownies straight to your front door. Not only does this make a great holiday gift, you will become the crowd favorite at all of the Friendsgiving gatherings.

Order now for 20% OFF of “the Brownie for people who don’t like Brownies” and enjoy free nationwide shipping! Order by November 18th to guarantee Pre-Thanksgiving Day delivery!

Sale ends November 25th, 2022.

8. Just Deco

Does your friend need an interior design overhaul? Gift them a Just Deco subscription box! Just Deco curates a gorgeous box of beautiful home decor must-haves to boost the appearance of your abode. Enjoy 15% off with promo code BFJD15 from 11/24-11/28. And if your bestie is a plant lover, then visit Just Greenery .

9. The Professional Homegirl Coloring Book

Sometimes rest and relaxation means tapping into your inner child and pulling out an adult coloring book. The Professional Homegirl’s coloring book is perfect for the friend who needs to release creative energy in a healing way.