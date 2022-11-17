Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Falls To Saint Louis, 76-73, In Hall Of Fame Tip-off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team fell to Saint Louis, 76-73, on Sunday, Nov. 20 In the Hall of Fame Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
friars.com
Women's Hoops Game Notes vs. Boston College
Game Notes (PDF) | Watch Live (ACCNX) | Live Stats. FRIARS CLOSE THREE-GAME ROAD SWING AT BOSTON COLLEGE... Providence College will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to take on Boston College in non-conference action on Sunday, Nov. 20. Tip-off is slated for 12:00 p.m. at Conte Forum. FRIARS AND EAGLES...
independentri.com
URI delivers big finish, now waits to learn its playoff fate
SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The FCS playoff selection committee will be the final arbiter of just how successful this season was for the University of Rhode Island football team. The Rams certainly did everything they could on Saturday, making their final pitch to the committee with a big performance and hitting several other benchmarks of achievement.
friars.com
Roden, No. 9 Men's Hockey Blank Vermont, 4-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior goaltender Austin Roden stopped all 20 shots he faced for his third career NCAA shutout as the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team blanked Vermont, 4-0, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. Providence extends its unbeaten streak to seven games (4-0-3) and remains unbeaten in eight Hockey East contests (5-0-3). RECORDS.
friars.com
Crozier's OT Goal Lifts No. 9 Men's Hockey Over Vermont, 4-3
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Max Crozier scored his first goal of the season 3:00 into overtime as the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team edged Vermont, 4-3, at Schneider Arena on Saturday night (Nov. 19). The Friars extend their unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3) and improve to 6-0-3 (20 pts.) in Hockey East.
friars.com
No. 13 Women’s Hockey Sweeps University of Maine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 13 women's hockey team defeated the University of Maine, 5-1, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Schneider Arena. Sara Hjalmarsson had a four-goal game. Providence – 12-4-1 (9-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-9-0 (6-6-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW...
friars.com
Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To Butler In Season Finale
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Butler University in straight sets on Friday, Nov. 18 in Indianapolis, Ind. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Butler took set one, 25-22. The teams traded points in the beginning stages of the set, which contained nine ties before either team reached...
CBS Sports
Miami (Fla.) vs. Providence: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Providence @ Miami (Fla.) The Providence Friars will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. Everything went the...
Warwick NBA trainer arrested for rape
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A NBA trainer from Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston. Boston Police say they arrested 43- year-old Robert McClanaghan in East Greenwich, and he is now being charged with “Rape and Drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan has worked with some of the […]
Parents frustrated with investigation into West Warwick football players
Superintendent Karen Tarasevich didn't elaborate on the incident in question, but said she learned of the allegations last week.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
gotodestinations.com
7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)
When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
Iconic North Shore restaurant is a go-to spot for WWE Superstars
SAUGUS, Mass. — The Kowloon restaurant is an iconic North Shore spot for a multitude of reasons, not just for locals looking for their Chinese food fix. WWE Superstars have made the castle on a hill a pit stop during their visits to Boston for decades, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for them.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
country1025.com
Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights
It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
iheart.com
Parents Want Answers, More Info In Football Hazing Allegations
A closed door meeting with parents at West Warwick High School didn't provide a lot of new information after several members of the football team were reportedly suspended for their roles in a hazing incident. Specifics about the exact nature of the hazing have not been revealed but several parents...
