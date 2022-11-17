ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Men’s Basketball Falls To Saint Louis, 76-73, In Hall Of Fame Tip-off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team fell to Saint Louis, 76-73, on Sunday, Nov. 20 In the Hall of Fame Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Hoops Game Notes vs. Boston College

Game Notes (PDF) | Watch Live (ACCNX) | Live Stats. FRIARS CLOSE THREE-GAME ROAD SWING AT BOSTON COLLEGE... Providence College will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to take on Boston College in non-conference action on Sunday, Nov. 20. Tip-off is slated for 12:00 p.m. at Conte Forum. FRIARS AND EAGLES...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

URI delivers big finish, now waits to learn its playoff fate

SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The FCS playoff selection committee will be the final arbiter of just how successful this season was for the University of Rhode Island football team. The Rams certainly did everything they could on Saturday, making their final pitch to the committee with a big performance and hitting several other benchmarks of achievement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Roden, No. 9 Men's Hockey Blank Vermont, 4-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior goaltender Austin Roden stopped all 20 shots he faced for his third career NCAA shutout as the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team blanked Vermont, 4-0, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. Providence extends its unbeaten streak to seven games (4-0-3) and remains unbeaten in eight Hockey East contests (5-0-3). RECORDS.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Crozier's OT Goal Lifts No. 9 Men's Hockey Over Vermont, 4-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Max Crozier scored his first goal of the season 3:00 into overtime as the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team edged Vermont, 4-3, at Schneider Arena on Saturday night (Nov. 19). The Friars extend their unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3) and improve to 6-0-3 (20 pts.) in Hockey East.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 13 Women’s Hockey Sweeps University of Maine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 13 women's hockey team defeated the University of Maine, 5-1, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Schneider Arena. Sara Hjalmarsson had a four-goal game. Providence – 12-4-1 (9-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-9-0 (6-6-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To Butler In Season Finale

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to Butler University in straight sets on Friday, Nov. 18 in Indianapolis, Ind. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Butler took set one, 25-22. The teams traded points in the beginning stages of the set, which contained nine ties before either team reached...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WPRI 12 News

Warwick NBA trainer arrested for rape

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A NBA trainer from Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston.  Boston Police say they arrested 43- year-old Robert McClanaghan in East Greenwich, and he is now being charged with “Rape and Drugging for intercourse.” McClanaghan has worked with some of the […]
WARWICK, RI
gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
country1025.com

Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights

It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Parents Want Answers, More Info In Football Hazing Allegations

A closed door meeting with parents at West Warwick High School didn't provide a lot of new information after several members of the football team were reportedly suspended for their roles in a hazing incident. Specifics about the exact nature of the hazing have not been revealed but several parents...
WEST WARWICK, RI

