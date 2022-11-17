Read full article on original website
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Michigan commit maintains solidity in pledge following Oklahoma visit
Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian Academy product and four-star Michigan commitment Enow Etta raised some eyebrows over the weekend when he showed up to Oklahoma's rivalry game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The visit to Norman came one week after Etta was on Michigan's campus for the Wolverines' win over Nebraska.
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
Michigan "at the top" for DT Roderick Pierce
Michigan hosted Chicago Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce on an official visit this weekend. Pierce has now been to see the Wolverines twice. He has noted the attendance and the gameday atmosphere, but what has caught his attention the most is the togetherness of the team. "The main things...
Social media reacted after Garrett Stover announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State 2023 offensive line commitment Luke Montgomery.
Kevin Willard is bringing swagger back to Maryland basketball, will the Terps be ranked?
By the time Big Ten play begins, Maryland basketball's Hall of Fame Tipoff championship will be a distant memory with little effect on how the Terps are viewed. Their wins at the event, blowouts of projected NCAA Tournament St. Louis and Miami, will be valuable resumé boosters, but no one remembers early-season tournament titles.
What We Learned Live: Reactions after Ohio State's win at Maryland
Ohio State survived 43-30 at Maryland on Saturday and we talked all about the game on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by Matt Baxendell, Jeff Ermann (publisher of InsideMDSports), Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
