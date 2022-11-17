Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided media members with his Friday post-practice injury update. After his third consecutive day listed as a non-participant in practice, Reid officially ruled out Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is still dealing with a concussion. He also ruled out CB Chris Lammons, who also is dealing with a concussion, but was spotted back out at practice on Friday. Everyone else will have a chance to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO