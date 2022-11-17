ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Tennessee's Hooker sidelined with torn ACL

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina, ending his college career. Hooker suffered a non-contact injury after attempting to change direction in the backfield on a play in the fourth quarter. The star passer exited to the medical tent before limping to the locker room.
KNOXVILLE, TN
theScore

Lamar expected to play vs. Panthers despite illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach John Harbaugh announced, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said Friday. "He tried to get to practice but was just...
BALTIMORE, MD
KETK / FOX51 News

West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
WEST, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following Friday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided media members with his Friday post-practice injury update. After his third consecutive day listed as a non-participant in practice, Reid officially ruled out Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is still dealing with a concussion. He also ruled out CB Chris Lammons, who also is dealing with a concussion, but was spotted back out at practice on Friday. Everyone else will have a chance to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Saints' Winston: Not playing 'hurts my soul'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't think he would lose hold of the starter's job after suffering an injury earlier in the season. But Andy Dalton hasn't relinquished New Orleans' starting role since taking over under center in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, and Saints head coach Dennis Allen has once again tabbed Dalton to start in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Hooker suffers non-contact injury in loss to South Carolina

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was unable to finish Saturday night's 63-38 loss against South Carolina after suffering an apparent non-contact leg injury. The star signal-caller went down awkwardly after attempting to change direction in the backfield on a fourth-quarter play. Hooker exited to the medical tent before limping to the locker room.
COLUMBIA, SC

