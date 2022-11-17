The chair of a local governing body congratulated four candidates on their unofficial wins in last week’s elections during their monthly meeting Wednesday. Foggy Bottom and West End Advisory Neighborhood Commission Chair Joel Causey congratulated Commissioners Trupti Patel, Yannik Omictin, Ed Comer, Evelyn Hudson and himself on their unofficial victories after they pulled ahead in their respective election counts, which the D.C. Board of Elections will finalize next month. Commissioners also proposed a grant for a St. Mary’s Court resident who was displaced due to a building fire Tuesday and voted in support of two bills addressing local business recovery and affordable housing.

