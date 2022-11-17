ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington City Paper

Weekend Roundup: Council Advocate Killed, Residents Rally for Safe Streets

Good afternoon, D.C. While viewers around the world turned their attention to Northwest D.C. for scenes from the White House wedding this weekend, City Paper’s staff focused on more significant matters that actually affect D.C. residents. Remembering Kelvin Blowe. Kelvin Blowe, a policy and advocacy associate at the nonprofit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Initiative 82 Passed By a Much Larger Margin Than Its Predecessor. How Much Did Socialist Organizing Help?

Maybe it was the thrill of a big win. Maybe it was some extra confidence courtesy of the Hellbender beer on offer at the victory party. Whatever the reason, Initiative 82 proposer Ryan O’Leary was unequivocal on election night: The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America powered the tipped wage ballot measure’s overwhelming success.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Commissioners announce unofficial election victories, propose grant for fire victims

The chair of a local governing body congratulated four candidates on their unofficial wins in last week’s elections during their monthly meeting Wednesday. Foggy Bottom and West End Advisory Neighborhood Commission Chair Joel Causey congratulated Commissioners Trupti Patel, Yannik Omictin, Ed Comer, Evelyn Hudson and himself on their unofficial victories after they pulled ahead in their respective election counts, which the D.C. Board of Elections will finalize next month. Commissioners also proposed a grant for a St. Mary’s Court resident who was displaced due to a building fire Tuesday and voted in support of two bills addressing local business recovery and affordable housing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
therealdeal.com

Elliman plans expansion to DC area

Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County

Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race

Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

New program hopes to curb gun violence with go-go music

WASHINGTON — D.C. is trying a new approach to curb gun violence -- connecting high schoolers with the city's musical roots. They get to make a go-go band. This summer, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) kicked off its first Go-Go Crank Music program with go-go professional Shorty Corleone.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund

“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWLP

A Thanksgiving tradition in Washington D.C.

It's that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy