NOLA.com
New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots
New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA
The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
NOLA.com
Mr. Bingle fanatics, aka Bingleholics, flock to a 75th birthday party for the beloved snowman
Mr. Bingle is 75 years old, or maybe 74. It depends who you talk to. On a recent Saturday, fans of the flying snowman, who was conceived to herald the holiday season at the Maison Blanche department store, gathered at Augie’s Restaurant in Harahan to share their enthusiasm for the New Orleans icon.
NOLA.com
Melba’s brings 24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop deck to Mid-City with second location
As the hour grows later, it’s harder to find a meal around New Orleans. If you’re after a restaurant meal in the true wee hours, the task is even taller. The loss of low-key but valued 24-hour spots like St. Charles Tavern and the Trolley Stop Café through the pandemic cut deep into the old-school ranks.
uptownmessenger.com
Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)
Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Vincent Buffa's namesake business opened in 1939
Buffa’s on Esplanade Avenue is one of my favorite hangouts for live music. Who was Buffa, and what is the place’s history?. Vincent Buffa was raised in the French Quarter and opened his namesake restaurant and lounge at the corner of Burgundy Street and Esplanade Avenue in December 1939.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
NOLA.com
Toast serves classic breakfast and originals like aebelskivers. New location coming soon
Since the first location opened in 2014, Toast has become a top choice for both locals and tourists looking for a little more than a classic breakfast. The dishes on the menu are familiar, including the French toast, omelets and toast, but it's the variety of house-made fillings and toppings that make dining at Toast an experience. Pulling inspiration from Europe, the restaurant also shows its range with aebelskivers and crepes.
whereyat.com
Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love
Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 18-20
"Jingle, jangle, jingle, here comes..." the holiday season in the metro region! The calendar is filling up with festivals and festivities as New Orleanians start planning for the "most wonderful time of the year." Friday is the chance to get a first look at Celebration in the Oaks 2022 at...
fox8live.com
Royal wedding homilist Bishop Michael Curry preaches Sunday in Treme
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It isn’t often that reservations are required to attend a church service, but such was the case Sunday morning (Nov. 20) in Treme. That’s because the man delivering the homily at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church was the Most Reverend Michael B. Curry. Curry,...
NOLA.com
Breeze Airways started flying 10 routes from New Orleans, now has 13, is adding three more
Breeze Airways, which began flying out of New Orleans in July 2021 to 10 destinations, is now up to 13 with three more coming in the new year. The airline counts New Orleans as one of its first four hub cities, in its effort to link smaller U.S. vacation destinations.
WDSU
Pests found damaging New Orleans pine trees right before the holiday season
NEW ORLEANS — Not soon before the holiday season, Louisiana State University Agriculture Center reported that damaging pests are being found in pine trees in Louisiana forests. According to LSU AgCenter, the Ips beetle, also known as wood engravers, are the cause of some pine trees turning brown and...
NOLA.com
Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3
This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Long-abandoned Lake Forest Towers back in business — here's how it happened
NEW ORLEANS — It took 14 years for an opportunity to meet inspiration at the old Lake Forest Towers in New Orleans East, but this year the long-abandoned building is back. Empty since Hurricane Katrina, the Lake Forest Towers is now Lake Forest Manor, an affordable housing development for senior citizens.
NOLA.com
Pythian Market food hall operator gets eviction notice; what's next for food vendors?
The operator of the Pythian Market on Loyola Street in New Orleans' Central Business District has been served with an eviction notice for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, throwing into question the future of the popular food hall and its 10 vendors. Local investment group...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire
Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
