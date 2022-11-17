ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots

New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA Chic

The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA

The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)

Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

Toast serves classic breakfast and originals like aebelskivers. New location coming soon

Since the first location opened in 2014, Toast has become a top choice for both locals and tourists looking for a little more than a classic breakfast. The dishes on the menu are familiar, including the French toast, omelets and toast, but it's the variety of house-made fillings and toppings that make dining at Toast an experience. Pulling inspiration from Europe, the restaurant also shows its range with aebelskivers and crepes.
GRETNA, LA
whereyat.com

Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love

Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Top Restaurants in the French Quarter

This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3

This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bossierpress.com

LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA

Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire

Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy