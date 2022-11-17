Read full article on original website
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died Wednesday, according to her sister-in-law. Susan Raab Ceklosky posted the news of Aycox’s death on Facebook Thursday. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother,...
