Renato Moicano explains epic UFC 281 post-victory promo: ‘I’m just angry, and I want to f*** everybody up’

Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by...
MMA Fighting
‘The comeback kid’: Fighters react to Kennedy Nzechukwu’s big knockout in makeshift UFC Vegas 65 main event
Kennedy Nzechukwu wasn’t supposed to be in the UFC Vegas 65 main event and for a round it looked like he might not deliver a headlining performance. But the hard-hitting light heavyweight authored an impressive comeback in the second round, bludgeoning Ion Cutelaba with powerful strikes to score a stoppage 62 seconds into the frame. That’s two straight wins now for Nzechukwu, who boosted his UFC record to 5-3.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 288 results: Vadim Nemkov shuts out Corey Anderson, Usman Nurmagomedov tames Patricky Pitbull
It was a banner night for Russian MMA as Vadim Nemkov retained his light heayweight title and Usman Nurmagomedov captured the lightweight belt at Bellator 288. Nemkov hobbled Anderson with leg kicks and denied all 15 takedown attempts from Anderson, taking home 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 scores to win the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix for a $1 million payout.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS
Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight of his legendary career will air on network television in the U.S. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Emelianenko will face champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290, which takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout was first revealed by Bellator broadcast partner CBS Sports.
MMA Fighting
Video: Islambek Baktybek Uulu lands perfectly timed soccer kick knockout to win Octagon heavyweight title
Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan. In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak. Watch the unbelievable finish above. Baktybek Uulu started...
MMA Fighting
KSI shoots down Tyron Woodley callout: ‘You haven’t won a fight since 2018’
Tyron Woodley may have picked a fight with the wrong social media personality. The former UFC welterweight champion has renewed his efforts to land a boxing match with YouTube rapper-turned-boxer, claiming in a tweet that KSI is backing out of a fight after past negotiations. In a tweet, Woodley presented what is allegedly a contract for a bout with KSI that would have required Woodley to limited rehydration between weigh-ins and fight night.
MMA Fighting
Patricky Pitbull wants clean win over Usman Nurmagomedov, spot on Bellator vs. RIZIN card in Japan
Patricky Pitbull puts his Bellator lightweight belt on the line against undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov this Friday in Chicago, and guarantees he’s 100 percent focused on retaining his gold. Yet, he’s hoping that a clean victory can convince Scott Coker and Nobuyuki Sakakibara to find him a spot on the Bellator vs. RIZIN card on Dec. 31 in Japan.
MMA Fighting
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac cancelled as UFC Vegas 65 loses main event
The Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac main event at UFC Vegas 65 has been cancelled just hours before the fight was set to take place. On Saturday’s broadcast, it was announced that Lewis suffered an illness that forced him to go to the hospital and he was not cleared to compete Saturday against Spivac.
MMA Fighting
Video: Rapper Twista’s bodyguard Daniel James prepares for Bellator 288 with help from D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown
Daniel James has tapped into many different resources it seems ahead of his Bellator 288 fight with Tyrell Fortune. James and Fortune will compete in a heavyweight main card bout on Friday’s Bellator event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In a promotional video received by MMA Fighting, James...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 65 preview show: Do-or-die for Derrick Lewis in heavyweight division?
Popular UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis admits he has his back against the wall ahead of his UFC Vegas 65 main event bout with Serghei Spivac, but is it a do-or-die fight for “The Black Beast” in terms of being a contender in the division?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck,...
MMA Fighting
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights
Watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 65, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba took place Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight contenders’ bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, but that bout was cancelled due to Lewis having to go to the hospital earlier Saturday and later not being medically cleared to compete.
MMA Fighting
Misfits x DAZN Series 3 weigh-in results: Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has 94-pound advantage on Hasim Rahman Jr.
Greg Hardy will have nearly a 100-pound weight advantage on Hasim Rahman Jr. when they compete in the boxing ring on Saturday. Hardy will face Rahman in a four-round heavyweight matchup at Misfits x DAZN Series 3 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. At Friday’s weigh-in, the former UFC...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 65 bonuses: Quartet of crazy knockouts earn Performance of the Night awards
Kennedy Nzechukwu’s main event finish led a list of four knockouts that earned the winners bonus checks on Saturday. At UFC Vegas 65, four fighters were awarded with $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses after finishing their fights in impressive fashion: Nzechukwu, Muslim Salikhov, Jack Della Maddalena, and Natalia Silva.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis, Serghei Spivac on point for heavyweight headliner
Derrick Lewis is ready for another heavyweight headliner. “The Black Beast” tipped the scales at 263 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 65, and opponent Serghei Spivac came in at 254 pounds, making Saturday’s main event official. It is the ninth main event of Lewis’ UFC career and the first for Spivac.
MMA Fighting
Damon Jackson faces Dan Ige at first UFC event of 2023
Damon Jackson is finally getting the big fight he’s been after. MMA Fighting confirmed that Jackson faces Dan Ige — currently tied for the No. 15 spot at featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — on Jan. 14, after Jackson announced the matchup on his Instagram account. The fight takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas as part of the UFC’s first event of 2023. A middleweight matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov is expected to headline the event.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing bout announced for MF & DAZN X Series 004 on Jan. 14
KSI and Dillon Danis are bringing their beef to the ring. A day after the two social media stars were caught in a heated scuffle that also involved fighter Anthony Taylor, it was announced on Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 3 broadcast that KSI and Danis are scheduled to fight on Jan. 14 at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling: Sean O’Malley ‘actually’ earned title shot, ‘just not excited’ about Henry Cejudo fight
Aljamain Sterling can’t be certain who is next to challenge for his UFC bantamweight title, but he at least has an idea who has actually earned it. On the same night he defeated T.J. Dillashaw to retain the belt, Sterling saw Sean O’Malley vault to the top of the division rankings after he defeated Petr Yan by split decision in a back-and-forth war.
MMA Fighting
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at Misfits Boxing 3, which takes place Saturday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main event is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. ET...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 288 live stream online
Watch the Bellator 288 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov rematches Corey Anderson for the title and winner of the $1 million Bellator light heavyweight grand prix.
Comments / 0