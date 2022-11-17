Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson announced Sunday night he will declare for the NFL draft and prepare for workouts after he has a broken foot surgically repaired. Wilson has been credited this season with 61 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His leaving early for the draft has been widely expected with several NFL draft analysts projecting him as a first-round pick.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO