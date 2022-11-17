ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2022’s Best Places To Shop on Black Friday

By paige.boyd
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xkni_0jEb1ClB00

With the holidays right around the corner, stores are preparing for some major Black Friday shopping. Despite the changes in recent years (stores not opening Thanksgiving night, the rise of online shopping, etc.), Black Friday remains one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Last year, sales drew 66.5 million Americans to shop in person and 88 million to shop online.

If you are looking for the best places to shop, then you’re in luck because WalletHub has compiled a list of the best Black Friday shopping spots. For this survey, WalletHub gathered nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans . With that, they were able to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various departments, including jewelry, toys, appliances, and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

With that, here are the best Black Friday retailers this year, based on average discount percentage:

1. JCPenney (64.71%) 6. Lenovo (40.67%)
2. Belk (64.23%) 7. Target (32.87%)
3. Macy’s (53.05%) 8. Big Lots (32.86%)
4. Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%) 9. Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%)
5. Kohl’s (44.23%) 10. The Home Depot (30.90%)

Here are some key findings from the survey:

  • JCPenney offered the highest overall discount rate at 64.71%. Meanwhile, the lowest overall rate can be found at Costco , with an overall discount rate of 16.8%.
  • The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%. WalletHub suggests that you aim for this discount amount or high to avoid Black Friday traps.
  • “Apparel & Accessories” is the category with one of the biggest shares of discounted items (21.09%), while the “Furniture” category has the lowest (3.73%).

Visit WalletHub to check out the full report and rankings in each individual category.

LATEST POSTS :

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArzdU_0jEb1ClB00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: The best best early discounts to shop now

Should I sign up for Walmart+ before Black Friday?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is still a few weeks away, but ahead of the big event on November 25, Walmart is launching its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday-caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
CBS News

Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

MIAMI - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores have announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving. Many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential...
Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Shop at Costco on Black Friday

It pays to make your local warehouse club store your shopping destination on the biggest sale day of the year. Many retailers offer great deals on Black Friday, and Costco is no exception. You might enjoy added benefits in addition to savings if you do your Black Friday shopping there.
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
TheStreet

One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This

Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
C. Heslop

Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger

Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
TheStreet

Missed Prime Day? Amazon has Another Huge Sale Coming

For Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report converts, Prime Day is the equivalent of Christmas, Hanukkah and every other major holiday -- many wait all year to purchase household items like mattresses and blenders while some even create spreadsheets of what they plan to get to maximize shopping opportunities. The...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

322
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy