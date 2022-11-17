ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pj76x_0jEb0Rid00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A study by researchers at the University of Missouri found that taking a popular vitamin supplement may contribute to risks of brain cancer.

The vitamin, called nicotinamide riboside, is a variant of B3. Taking the nutritional pill may lead to increased chances of breast cancer and brain metastasis, according to the study ‘s results. Metastasis is when cancer cells spread through the body, causing multiple tumorous growths beyond an initial location.

Are TikTok videos making eating disorders go viral?

Known for its suggested benefits to metabolism, brain health, and cardiovascular systems, nicotinamide riboside, or NR for short, is sometimes referred to as an “anti-aging” vitamin. The National Institute of Health reports NR can be used to “modulate the aging process and thereby exhibit life-prolonging effects,” according to a previous study , though the full effects and process of doing so are not yet clear.

However, new research from an international group of scientists and chemists found that high levels of NR could also lead to an increased risk of developing cancer.

According to the University of Missouri’s announcement on the study’s results, “NR could not only increase someone’s risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but also could cause the cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.”

Elena Goun, an associate professor of chemistry at MU and one of the study’s authors, said when cancer reaches the brain, the results are deadly because there aren’t any viable treatments available.

“Some people take them [vitamins and supplements] because they automatically assume that vitamins and supplements only have positive health benefits, but very little is known about how they actually work,” Goun said . “Because of this lack of knowledge, we were inspired to study the basic questions surrounding how vitamins and supplements work in the body.”

The higher risk of metastatic brain cancer was revealed by Goun’s work investigating NR’s impact on cancer’s spread. Using bioluminescent-based probes, Goun and the study’s other authors were able to see how NR affected cancer growth.

Using the bioluminescent technology, the researchers were able to examine the presence of NR with light, noting that “the brighter the light is, the more NR is present” in certain types of cells, including cancer cells.

AG Moody announces $26M for Florida in settlement with Google

“While NR is already being widely used in people and is being investigated in so many ongoing clinical trials for additional applications, much of how NR works is a black box — it’s not understood,” Goun said. “So that inspired us to come up with this novel imaging technique based on ultrasensitive bioluminescent imaging that allows quantification of NR levels in real time in a non-invasive manner.”

According to Goun, the study findings show the “importance of having careful investigations” of side effects from supplements in people with different health conditions.

A Food and Drug Administration spokesperson told Nexstar that dietary supplements such as nicotinamide riboside fall under a different set of regulations than those covering prescription and over-the-counter medicine. Under existing law , the FDA must find that the product is adulterated or misbranded to pull it from the market.

For most people, sufficient levels of Niacin, or vitamin B3, are consumed naturally through a wide variety of foods that include beef, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, grains, rice and more. The National Institutes of Health recommends that adult men have 16 mg of Niacin per day, on average, with 14 mg recommended for women.

A cup of marinara sauce, or three ounces of chicken breast, for example , both carry 10.3 mg of B3, according to the NIH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

‘Real ID’ deadline approaching

(KRON)– The deadline for domestic air travelers to get a REAL ID was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, that deadline is just months away. After May 3, 2023, domestic air travelers in the U.S who use only their driver’s license for identification to get on a plane will need to have a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Victims in deadly Highway 4 crash identified

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The victims in a deadly crash on Highway 4 near Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified. The head-on collision, which occurred shortly after midnight Thursday, left five dead. Shortly before the crash, the CHP received a report about a Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway. […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Reward offered for man wanted in connection with Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior. The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Cisco layoffs: Tech giant to lay off over 4,000, according to reports

(KRON) — San Jose-based tech giant Cisco plans to lay off over 4,000 employees, according to a report in the Silicon Valley Business Journal and later corroborated by the San Francisco Chronicle. In a transcript of Cisco’s Q1 2023 Earnings Call published by Motley Fool, Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren characterized the move as […]
KRON4 News

2 dead after multi-vehicle collision in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died following a multi-vehicle collision on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 on Friday. CHP Solano officers responded to the scene on reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Officers located two deceased individuals upon arrival. Both victims were in the same car. […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Musk creates Twitter poll asking whether to reinstate Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Should former President Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter? The app’s new CEO Elon Musk crowdsourced to answer that question Friday afternoon. Musk’s message was simple. He posted the words, “Reinstate former President Trump” with options for Twitter users to vote “yes” or “no.” Musk followed up his tweet with […]
KRON4 News

Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after overnight Walgreens burglary in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress. The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police need help locating October homicide suspect

OAKLAND, Cailf. (BCN)– Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., according to the Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 Oakland men arrested after suspected fentanyl sales in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested in connection to narcotics sales, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a press release. Both suspects are Oakland residents linked to selling fentanyl in the county. After a months-long investigation, investigators were led to believe Jesus Samael Irias Gamaz, 26, was selling fentanyl in […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter

El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy