Read full article on original website
Related
United Way of Kern County kicks of first Teddy Bear 5K run and walk
The United Way of Kern County hosted its first 5-K fundraiser. The Teddy Bear 5-K Run and Walk kicked off Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk.
Bakersfield Californian
BFD granted funds to buy ventilation fans
The Bakersfield Fire Department received a more than $16,000 grant from Cal Water to buy three battery-powered ventilation fans to be used while fighting structure fires, the water provider announced. BFD was one of seven fire departments across Cal Water's service area that received $185,763 in grants.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
JJ’s Legacy honors local woman for donating her organs to help others
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield community honored a woman who even after death continues to help people and save lives by being an organ donor. Manuela “Nellie” Bolanos was a wife, mother, and grandmother of 14. She was also a breast cancer survivor and participated every year in Relay for Life’s survivor’s lap. However, […]
Bakersfield Now
Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
Bakersfield Californian
Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help
Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the Central Valley don’t have health care, and California’s main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in Bakersfield to motivate these people to sign up for coverage. Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing...
BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen, 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen. According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union Avenue near Irene Street on Nov. 18. The police department describes Heflen […]
KGET 17
Blessing Corner Ministries offer Thanksgiving box meals
Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County. The Blessing...
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
thesungazette.com
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Bakersfield Californian
'Let Heaven and Nature Sing': Christmas season arrives with Festival of the Trees
Don't worry that it's not even Thanksgiving — the Christmas season was already on full display Saturday at the 41st annual Festival of the Trees. Put on by The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, the fundraiser displayed gorgeous Christmas trees, each decorated with a theme and adorned with spectacular ornaments paired with other items that match the motif. Each tree and its accouterments can easily be worth hundreds of dollars.
4th Annual Bakersfield Baby Shower proves that generosity lives in Kern County
Bakersfield residents, businesses, and representatives showed up with pride, generosity, and blessings for Kern County families Thursday.
Kern County Fire Department celebrates new batch of graduated recruits
The Kern County Fire Department is celebrating a new batch of recruits who just celebrated their graduation.
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
Bakersfield Californian
Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers
A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
Veteran singer and actress hopes to impact next generation at local comic convention
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Everyone wants the opportunity to meet the next generation and inspire them to create, break barriers and strive for more. For 88-year-old Ketty Lester, that opportunity will be at the Comic Convention in Bakersfield this weekend. The convention is a chance for Lester to travel, inspire one younger person and reunite […]
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
Bakersfield Californian
'We're very blessed': Large family grows a bit more on National Adoption Day
Before 2-year-old Isabella officially became part of the Mancera family on Friday at the Juvenile Justice Center, she cried as cameras clicked to take her photo. The courtroom was crowded with city officials, philanthropists and media as part of Kern County’s 20th annual National Adoption Day celebration.
Kern Public Health reports 770 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 770 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 293,943 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,566 deaths and 288,241 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 729,316 negative COVID-19 tests and 293,943 positive tests, while […]
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Comments / 0