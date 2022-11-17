Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jereme Messner, 37, of 1911 Fifth St., Perry, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault. November 17, 2022. Cody Allen Laird, 40, of 528 Third St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving...
SE 5th St & Payton Ave reopened following reported gunfire, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — The intersection of SE 5TH Street & Payton Avenue is open today following reports of gunfire on Saturday night, according to police. Sgt. Parizek says the road was closed to process the scene. No injuries or arrests have been reported since, according to Parizek. Original...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/19/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO TRANSPORTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE RESIDENTIAL ALARM, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE STRANDED BOAT, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested after allegedly strangling wife
A Waukee man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly strangling his wife in the course of a domestic dispute. Antonio Ramirez, 44, of 702 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Collins Drive,...
WOWT
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Marion County hit-and-run
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Marion County. The sheriff's office announced on Thursday that Susan Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. On Oct. 22, a man on his bike was hit...
Two Vehicle Crash in Cass County
(Lewis) Rescue Crews responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at 550th and Nishna Valley Road north of Griswold. One person is reported to be trapped in their vehicle, and another is said to be injured. Updated: Lifeflight transported one of the victims from the accident scene to a trauma...
kniakrls.com
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
Des Moines man gets 16 years in federal prison for 2021 fatal drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal. Twenty-two-year-old Brett Dobberke was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges: discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with […]
Pieper Lewis hearing set for January on alleged probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing on whether 18-year-old Pieper Lewis will go to prison for allegedly violating the terms of her probation has been scheduled for January. Lewis had been scheduled to be in court Friday morning but did not appear with her attorneys at the probation revocation hearing. During the brief hearing, the […]
Two arrested for allegedly kidnapping, abusing minor
ANKENY, Iowa — Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and abusing a minor. Marcella Lynn Nordstrom, 50, and William Fredrick Nordstrom, 51, are currently being held in the Polk County Jail. According to court records, the Nordstroms confined the victim on multiple occasions from approximately March 2012 to August 2022. Court records also […]
KCCI.com
First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after video evidence points to assault
A Perry man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with an October incident, captured on video, in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in their home. Jereme Messner, 37, of 1911 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began Nov. 2, when an...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Drug Charge to be sentenced Monday
(Atlantic) Sentencing will be held Monday for an Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. According to court records, the attorney for Jenny Clark entered a written arraignment and plea of guilty last week. Sentencing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21st.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
Des Moines Business Record
A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination
A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
