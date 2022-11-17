Read full article on original website
‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’: How to improve poor performance on Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet might be the most expansive entries in the Pokémon franchise yet. But the step forward has come with unfortunate consequences for the gamers who wish to give the games a go, with reports of poor performance coming out of both games. The reports are not overblown, with players clipping through the floor and the game stuttering when you move into battle.
Latest Fantasy News: George R.R. Martin confirms ‘The Ice Dragon’ movie as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans rise to the defense of the Amazon series
With half a dozen Game of Thrones projects in the wings, on top of two books to get out still, one ought to be forgiven for thinking George R.R. Martin would simply refuse to commission his work, or at the very least, give up even more of it to be adapted for live-action. But as far as we can tell, the author is having the creative streak of his life, with no intention of slowing down any time soon. Now, even despite House of the Dragon still remaining a topic of debate in social circles, the creator has announced that another one of his books is going to be adapted as an animated movie.
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
Another lazy $150 million Netflix blockbuster shrugs off bad reviews to skewer the Top 10 in 83 countries
Just like clockwork, Netflix’s latest big budget blockbuster has arrived to unenthusiastic critical reactions, only to shrug in the face of widespread apathy to become one of the biggest hits on the platform, with Francis Lawrence’s Slumberland the latest in a long, long, long line of disappointing epics to strike a chord with subscribers.
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
Latest Gaming News: Nvidia hit with lawsuits over RTX 4090 meltdowns as ‘Modern Warfare II’ player assures everyone that peace was always an option
It’s not every day that you find a pacifist in online first-person shooter games that give players only one option to grind their way through the ranks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might mark the first instance of such a thing thanks to this user who rose to the top by simply refusing to kill anyone.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Anime NYC’s most popular anime won’t come as a surprise—but a fan-favorite was practically MIA
Anime NYC returned to the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, this year. The convention, which celebrated its sixth annual event and fifth in-person iteration, offers NYC fans direct access to panels and booths from some of the biggest names in anime and manga. For those who work in the anime industry, such as publishers and journalists, it also offers an unprecedented look into what fans are thinking about as they stroll the con floor.
How long does it take to beat ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?’
The latest Pokémon game is officially out, and ready to rob gamers of all their free time. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially dropped on Nov. 18, just in time for the weekend. An open world and a wealth of Pokémon to track down and catch presents an intimidating challenge for gamers short on free time, however, as they look ahead to the weeks—months even—that it could take to properly explore Paldea.
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Sony ready to run another franchise into the ground with multiple live-action ‘Spider-Verse’ streaming shows
If there’s one studio you can always rely on to run a franchise into the ground, it’s Sony. The company is laser-focused on making its Spider-Man-adjacent universe an all-conquering success on the same level as Kevin Feige’s MCU, but looking at what happened to Sam Raimi’s franchise and the plans for The Amazing Spider-Man, we’re not exactly confident it’ll happen.
One day, MCU fans will get over the most polarizing moment in ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ but not today
It’s been nearly a half decade since Avengers: Infinity War released to theaters, but time hasn’t put quite enough distance between viewers and one of the most infuriating moments in the entire franchise. Infinity War persists as one of the very best films the franchise has to offer,...
