What businesses should know about mobile device management
As mobile workforces grow, your employees need to be able to access information anywhere, which means your sensitive data is traveling with them everywhere. Mobile devices can drive productivity skyward, but they can also expose businesses here in Rocky Mount to additional risk and liability. Mobile device management (MDM) software monitors, manages and secures data and applications on employee- and company-owned devices. It helps prevent issues associated from employee app misuse, threats from unsecured networks, unenforced policies or lost devices carrying sensitive data. ...
