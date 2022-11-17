ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights

Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination following the airline’s successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades.
50% BONUS bei British Airways Executive Club Meilensale

Bei British Airways Executive Club kauft man Meilen mit einem Bonus …. Es ist wieder Zeit für einen Avios Sale. Iberia Plus und British Airways Executive Club wechseln sich da immer wieder ab, jetzt ist BA an der Reihe. Avios Einlösungen können durchwegs Sinn machen. Projekte in der First,...
Paradise Awaits on BFF Trip at Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos

Did you say Girls' Getaway? We were recently invited to Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos to experience Beaches Friends Forever Girls Getaway, and we are excited to share with you the highlights of our time there!. Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos hosted our publishers for the purposes of this review....
6 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Virgin Atlantic (60%), United (100%), British Airways (50%), Hilton (80%), Southwest (50%) & JetBlue (40%)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 6 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 6 offers that end soon.
Frontier verkauft All-You-Can-Fly Jahresabo: 799 USD

Die US Billigairline Frontier lässt mit einem Jahresabo aufhorchen. Um 799 USD sind alle Strecken (auch internationale Ziele) dabei. 60 Tage sind leider ausgenommen. Auch fallen Steuern und Gebühren weiterhin an. Für ein Jahr Abenteuer aber sicher eine spannende Sache. Die Infos:. “Flights will be available to...
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist

A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
Win A Trip For 2 To Punta Cana!

Priceline.com is giving away an all-inclusive trip for two to Punta Cana!. The prize includes airfare and a five-night stay at Live Aqua Beach Resort in the Dominican Republic. We visited Puerto Plata, DR back in 2014 thanks in part to a really cheap Black Friday hotel deal. For the...
CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
