Is ‘Drishyam 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
Get ready for another Drishyam movie. Just one year after the Malayalam sequel of the same name came out, fans of the franchise are getting yet another remake with Drishyam 2.

The crime thriller takes place seven years after its predecessor, which came out in 2015, bringing back the original cast as they work through “a series of unexpected events” that threaten to change the lives of the Salgaonkar family, according to the movie’s logline.

If you are wondering when, where, and how you can watch Drishyam 2, we’ve got you covered! Keep reading for everything you need to know.

WHERE TO WATCH DRISHYAM 2:

As of now, the only way to watch Drishyam 2 is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on Friday, Nov. 18. You can find a local showing times and locations on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube, or Vudu.

WHEN WILL DRISHYAM 2 BE ON STREAMING?

While a digital release date has not been announced for Drishyam 2, we can make an educated guess by looking at a recent film distributed by Panorama Studios and Yash Raj Films. The movie, Runway 34, was released in theaters on April 29, 2022, and later landed on Prime Video on June 24, 2022 — around two months after it first premiered. By that logic, we could be watching Drishyam 2 from the comfort of our homes by late January.

WILL DRISHYAM 2 BE ON HBO MAX?

No, Drishyam 2 will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company used to debut its films on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since begun a different strategy where they allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

WILL DRISHYAM 2 BE ON NETFLIX?

No, Drishyam 2 will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on digital platforms.

