Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
As a part of Bstroy Collab, Givenchy launches its NFT Collection
On 18th November, 22, Givenchy released its very own capsule collection of NFTs. The range of the capsule collection is between 520 Euros to 4790 Euros. There are 360 NFTs in total that are digital twins of six styles created in the capsule collection under Givenchy and Bstroy Collab. On...
hypebeast.com
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
hypebeast.com
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
hypebeast.com
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
Adidas, 11 Honoré Team Up on High-performance Collection Sized 1XL to 4XL
Adidas and 11 Honoré on Thursday introduced their debut high-performance and style collection, designed exclusively for sizes 1XL to 4XL. Each piece is designed with 11 Honoré’s grading process, which tailors the fit to each size and each piece, and is interwoven with Adidas’ leading material innovation. The collaboration works to support Adidas’ continued commitment to making sports accessible for all with 14 key looks (30 styles) that span yoga to training, high-impact workouts to casual days out.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On...
nftevening.com
Blockbar x Vayner3 Drop An Exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label NFT
Johnnie Walker, the premium whisky brand, in partnership with BlockBar, 88rising and Vayner3, is releasing a Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle and NFT. The limited edition collection exclusively released on BlockBar includes 250 NFTs with artwork by Vandy the Pink. The holders will also have access to an immersive whiskey experience on December 1 at Art Basel.
sneakernews.com
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Footwear Collaboration With Moncler
As early as his very first team-up with New Balance, sneaker culture has kept a watchful eye on Salehe Bembury‘s movements. After taking the title of Sneaker Designer of the Year in 2020, the former Versace VP has teamed up with a number of names outside of the aforementioned, including Crocs, Brandblack, and Anta. And come very soon, yet another industry giant will be added to the list: Moncler.
Complex
FUBU Founders Want To Reach a New Generation With Black Fashion Fair Capsule Collection
When Antoine Grégory was younger, he owned a red, white, and blue ombre FUBU tracksuit that he wore all the time. Back then he didn’t know that the brand’s name, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” would be a guiding mantra for him. When he launched Black Fashion Fair in 2020, he felt there wasn’t enough focus on Black designers and brands like FUBU. So he introduced a curated marketplace and a digital library that features Black brands.
Hypebae
Here Are the Must-Have Nike’s Dropping in The Bicester Collection's New Virtual Experience
As we move closer to the holiday season, The Bicester Collection taps back into the sneaker market to deliver sought-after Nike sneakers amongst other pairs in partnership with retailer The Edit LDN. With its luxury shopping destinations in UK-based Bicester Village and Las Rozas Village in Madrid, The Bicester Collection...
This Adidas Forum Colorway Is Inspired by ‘The Grinch’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas Originals is getting into the Christmas spirit with its upcoming Forum release. Images of “The Grinch” x Adidas Forum Low collab were shared by @Nicekicks on Instagram yesterday. There are release details available for the collab at the time of publication. The Instagram account shared both a in-hand look as well as the retail photos of the collab, which provided sneaker fans an idea of what’s hitting retail soon. “The Grinch” x Adidas Forum Low collab features a premium hairy...
sneakernews.com
Yoon Ahn Reveals Green/Yellow Colorway Of Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Hot off the heels of their Air Adjust Force collaboration, Yoon Ahn and AMBUSH aren’t wasting any time when it comes to building anticipation for their final joint effort with The Swoosh in 2022, as the Creative Director recently gave us a first-look at the latest AMBUSH x Air Force 1 Low.
Skechers and Ava Max Partner for Global Popstar’s First Footwear Collaboration
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Calling fashion and music lovers everywhere—Skechers has collaborated with multi-platinum global pop sensation Ava Max on a limited-edition footwear collection, with the first two styles launching today. This on-trend capsule is the evolution of an ongoing partnership between Skechers and Ava Max. It all began with her wearing Skechers D’Lites in her 2021 “My Head and My Heart” video, which led to a campaign launch earlier this year for the brand’s best-selling Skechers Uno sneaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006106/en/ Limited-edition Skechers x Ava Max collab launches with two fashion sneaker styles. (Photo: Business Wire)
hypebeast.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Appears With a "Black/Green" Color Scheme
In 2022, has partnered with a multitude of streetwear brands both old and new alike for special footwear projects, one of which Stüssy. The duo added to its rich collaborative history this year with Air Force 1 Mid and Air Max 2013 collections, and now they have their eyes set on ushering in a capsule that focuses on the Nike Air Max Penny 2. A “Triple Black” offering surfaced in August, and now we’re learning that the California streetwear imprint has also prepared a “Black/Green” iteration.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
Comments / 0