Wantagh, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto

This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal. He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up...
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park

A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of November 19, 2022 - November 26, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, November 19, 2022 - Saturday, November 26, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
northforker.com

Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder

Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
BAITING HOLLOW, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Clothing stolen from Smithtown donation bin

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole donated items from a Smithtown drop bin in September. The man pictured on the right, along with another man, allegedly entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347, and stole multiple bags of clothing and other household items, on Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, between 10:27 p.m. and 10:49 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

New bubble tea location opens in Syosset

New Kung Fu Tea owner Neha Sabharwal wanted to branch out from her family owned restaurant business to open her own unique location. The 35-year-old mother of two toddlers took her restaurant and hospitality experience, and recently opened a Kung Fu Tea location in Syosset. The store officially opened on October 21 and had its grand opening ceremony this past weekend.
SYOSSET, NY
PIX11

Stew Leonard’s gives away hundreds of turkeys to Long Island community

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police officers, government officials, local churches and first responders gathered at Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow for an important cause, providing Long Island families in need a chance to have a happy Thanksgiving this year. Now 43 years strong, the annual turkey drive has been passed down from generation to […]
EAST MEADOW, NY
CBS New York

Small businesses on LI getting creative this holiday season

COMMACK, N.Y. -- With everyone feeling the pinch from inflation, small retailers feel extra pressure to offer discounts this holiday season, but analysts on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan creativity can turn the tide for small business owners.Saltwater Long Island is a mom-and-pop shop -- or in this case, a pop-and-son shop."We are just really trying to compete in this marketplace. It's difficult," co-owner Buddy DeMarco said.Buddy and Joe DeMarco sell their Long Island-branded coastal apparel online and in storefronts."We are kind of really upping our game even more to say, hey, listen, we want you to come...
COMMACK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
MELVILLE, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022

(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hidden Camera Found In Bathroom At Bay Shore High School

Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at a Long Island high school. The camera was discovered at Bay Shore High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, said Bay Shore Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Maloney. Suffolk County Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives confirmed they are...
BAY SHORE, NY

