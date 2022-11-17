Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto
This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal. He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up...
3 domestic turkeys rescued by Humane Long Island ahead of Thanksgiving
The black and white domestic turkeys were surrendered to Humane Long Island by a New York City live slaughter market on Thursday in exchange for a vegan Tofurky roast.
longisland.com
It’s “Home for the Holidays” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal...
Baby with rare disorder to celebrate 1st Thanksgiving at home in Westchester County
13-month-old Gracie will be spending her first Thanksgiving at home while also being able to enjoy food by mouth.
2nd Annual Ride For Toys For Tots kick starts early holiday celebrations
Drivers and volunteers from the Firerider's Motorcycle Club set off for Deer Park to start preparing boxes of toys that will be donated to children and their families.
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of November 19, 2022 - November 26, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, November 19, 2022 - Saturday, November 26, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
Empanada spot offers job training to adults with autism
Those who work at the empanada spot get to cook and do inventory.
Police, veterinary workers save dog’s life after ball gets lodged in its throat
Police say the dog, Kody, had a lacrosse ball lodged in his throat and was losing consciousness. The police rushed him to West Hills animal hospital in a police cruiser. The veterinarians were able to save Kody’s life.
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
northforker.com
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
News 12
East End Full Show: Blue Duck Bakery Cafe, Manna at Lobster Inn, Finks Country Farm
Doug Geed shows us some great places to get fresh vegetables just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. And don't forget about the pies.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Clothing stolen from Smithtown donation bin
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole donated items from a Smithtown drop bin in September. The man pictured on the right, along with another man, allegedly entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347, and stole multiple bags of clothing and other household items, on Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, between 10:27 p.m. and 10:49 p.m.
syossetadvance.com
New bubble tea location opens in Syosset
New Kung Fu Tea owner Neha Sabharwal wanted to branch out from her family owned restaurant business to open her own unique location. The 35-year-old mother of two toddlers took her restaurant and hospitality experience, and recently opened a Kung Fu Tea location in Syosset. The store officially opened on October 21 and had its grand opening ceremony this past weekend.
Stew Leonard’s gives away hundreds of turkeys to Long Island community
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police officers, government officials, local churches and first responders gathered at Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow for an important cause, providing Long Island families in need a chance to have a happy Thanksgiving this year. Now 43 years strong, the annual turkey drive has been passed down from generation to […]
Small businesses on LI getting creative this holiday season
COMMACK, N.Y. -- With everyone feeling the pinch from inflation, small retailers feel extra pressure to offer discounts this holiday season, but analysts on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan creativity can turn the tide for small business owners.Saltwater Long Island is a mom-and-pop shop -- or in this case, a pop-and-son shop."We are just really trying to compete in this marketplace. It's difficult," co-owner Buddy DeMarco said.Buddy and Joe DeMarco sell their Long Island-branded coastal apparel online and in storefronts."We are kind of really upping our game even more to say, hey, listen, we want you to come...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on September 17 at approximately 4 p.m.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
Hidden Camera Found In Bathroom At Bay Shore High School
Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at a Long Island high school. The camera was discovered at Bay Shore High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, said Bay Shore Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Maloney. Suffolk County Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives confirmed they are...
