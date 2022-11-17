ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend

A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Wyman of Kirksville was arrested early Saturday morning in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, misdemeanor resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 18th, 2022

(Fayetteville, AR) -- A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Alana Swindell, who filed the suit, alleges that Acetaminophen was ‘unreasonably dangerous when ingested by pregnant women’ and should not have been marketed to pregnant women. It also alleges that Walmart failed to warn consumers about the increased risk to children exposed prenatally to acetaminophen. The lawsuit was filed on November 10th.
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

Missouri deer totals up from 2021 after opening weekend

Perry County and Missouri deer hunters are certainly harvesting their venison and trophy bucks this fall. Opening weekend was a success as preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12-13. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838 were does.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy