Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KFVS12
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
Kansas, western Mo. at low risk for electrical issues this winter
The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing...
KOMU
Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend
A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
Snow in Missouri this winter? A look at the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Wyman of Kirksville was arrested early Saturday morning in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, misdemeanor resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
In Missouri, It’s Completely Illegal to Do This With a Bear
It's no secret there are some strange laws in Missouri, but this might be the weirdest of them all. There is one activity that is completely illegal to do with a bear and the fact that there's a law against it means it's happened at least once. This fun random...
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 18th, 2022
(Fayetteville, AR) -- A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Alana Swindell, who filed the suit, alleges that Acetaminophen was ‘unreasonably dangerous when ingested by pregnant women’ and should not have been marketed to pregnant women. It also alleges that Walmart failed to warn consumers about the increased risk to children exposed prenatally to acetaminophen. The lawsuit was filed on November 10th.
republicmonitor.com
Missouri deer totals up from 2021 after opening weekend
Perry County and Missouri deer hunters are certainly harvesting their venison and trophy bucks this fall. Opening weekend was a success as preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12-13. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838 were does.
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu
Researchers in Missouri have been testing wastewater for spikes of COVID-19 for nearly three years, but could the samples also be tested for the flu?
Recruiting to the St. Joseph Police Dept. goes beyond pay
St. Joseph police plan to use extra money approved by voters to not only fill vacancies, but enhance the police department. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart says there is always room for improvement in any organization and the money raised by the half-cent sales tax will address real needs. “What...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
