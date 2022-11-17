Even in a world filled with time-wimey things, there are some rules that apply no matter what happens. One of those is that the Time Lord known as the Doctor always has a companion that joins him on his travels through time and space. With a new doctor on the horizon in Ncuti Gatwa, it always was the question of who might take on that very role. Perhaps we’ll see a familiar face or even someone completely new. As it turns out, it was the latter.

2 DAYS AGO