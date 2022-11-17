Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: New ‘Deadpool 3’ Casting Call Hints at Villain
Deadpool 3 shot up to everyone’s must-watch list the moment it was revealed that they were including Hugh Jackman in the cast. The actor may have said farewell to the character of Wolverine in Logan, but he finally gets the chance to unite with Ryan Reynolds. It also is fitting given his way of destroying the fourth wall and ongoing jokes about Jackman throughout his first two entries.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Summer and Kyle’s Marital Bliss Won’t Last
Summer and Kyle have a loving and stable relationship, but the couple might see a shakeup soon, as no couple on 'The Young and the Restless' avoids drama.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘Doctor Who’ Run Finds its New Companion
Even in a world filled with time-wimey things, there are some rules that apply no matter what happens. One of those is that the Time Lord known as the Doctor always has a companion that joins him on his travels through time and space. With a new doctor on the horizon in Ncuti Gatwa, it always was the question of who might take on that very role. Perhaps we’ll see a familiar face or even someone completely new. As it turns out, it was the latter.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Finds its Hades and Hephaestus
Disney has been all-in with their Disney+ expansion and while most of it was dominated by two brands, they aren’t slowing down in trying to establish their own new major franchises. Among the many projects they currently have, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one that has some of the biggest potential in adapting the iconic young adult novels.
murphysmultiverse.com
EXCLUSIVE: Director Don Hall on Casting ‘Strange World’
Strange World, the next entry in Disney’s long history of animated projects, features an absolutely stellar voice cast. Brokeback Mountain star Jake Gyllenhaal headlines a group of performers that also includes Twitter icon Jaboukie Young-White, former Jaws 3-D actor Dennis Quaid, one-time Love & Basketball breakout Gabrielle Union, and Charlie’s Angels standout Lucy Liu. With such an insanely talented cast, one would likely not be alone in asking the simple question – “how did they pull that off?“.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Strange World’ Stars Reveal a Wild Glitch in the Matrix
Disney Studios Animation’s newest film, Strange World, is a pulpy throwback influenced by the works of authors H.G. Wells and Jules Verne featuring characters based on iconic blasts from the past such as Ka-Zar and Doc Savage. Co-director Don Hall (Big Hero 6) describes the film as an exploration of the universal father-son relationship told through 3 generations of the Clade family.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Reynolds Reveals There is a Written But Unmade ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie
The Deadpool franchise is back in action with Deadpool 3 in the active works. The film marks the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut after the Disney-Fox acquisition. Ryan Reynolds will star alongside fan favorite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for an event that is sure to be special on its own but also within the context of Marvel Studios utilizing newly obtained Fox properties. Still, the threequel apparently is not the only Deadpool movie impacted by the Disney acquisition.
