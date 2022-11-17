Read full article on original website
Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win
Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 for their first road win
Spurs' Gregg Popovich (illness) sits out game against Lakers
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sat out Sunday's game at the Lakers because of an illness, according to the team.
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
