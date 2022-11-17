ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU opens as 9-point favorite over Florida

FSU (8-3) is in the midst of a four-game winning streak while UF (6-5) just lost at Vanderbilt for the first time since 1988. The Seminoles haven’t beaten since 2017, in Jimbo Fisher’s last game with FSU. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida State AD says FSU would be in top revenue tier of SEC

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford believes that the Seminoles brand is among the most valuable in college sports — and he has some numbers to support his thoughts. Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting last week and presented updates on the renovations within the school’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Florida men’s basketball team overcomes 19-point deficit to beat Florida State; Women’s team downs Bethune-Cookman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a busy night to be a Florida basketball fan, as both the men’s and women’s team hit the hardwood. The men’s team were on the road in enemy territory, as Todd Golden’s crew made their first trip to Tallahassee to take on a wounded Florida State team. The Gators (3-1) were coming off an unexpected loss to in-state opponent Florida Atlantic, while the Seminoles (0-4) were trying to win their first game of the season following a winless start.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
247Sports

FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker

Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Rutgers falls to Penn State: Did you notice...

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers completed its home slate today in a game that was marred by mistakes leading to thoughts of what could have been. The end result was a 55-10 Penn State victory that eliminated Rutgers from bowl contention as its record now stands at 4-7. In the midst of this loss, did you notice…
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor

Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
VILLANOVA, PA
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

