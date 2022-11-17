Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU Soccer set to host Pitt in the Sweet 16 on Sunday
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer NCAA Championship Tournament, is set to host Pitt, a No. 4 regional seed, on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Sweet 16 action. The game between the Seminoles and the Panthers will be shown on ESPN+.
FSU Soccer moves onto Elite Eight with 3-0 Win over Pitt
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer (16-2-3) is moving onto the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament after a 3-0 win over Pitt (14-5-3) on Saturday night. The Seminoles scored in the first two minutes of each half to propel their quest for the program's fourth national title. FSU is now...
FSU Football continues to trend up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has moved up to No. 16 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 20 last week, after moving up 11 spots to re-enter the poll. The Seminoles are 8-3 on the season with a game against Florida coming up on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gators are not currently ranked in the polls.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
FSU opens as 9-point favorite over Florida
FSU (8-3) is in the midst of a four-game winning streak while UF (6-5) just lost at Vanderbilt for the first time since 1988. The Seminoles haven’t beaten since 2017, in Jimbo Fisher’s last game with FSU. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
FSU in the National Stats, Week 12: Dare we say, elite?
Florida State is 8-3 on the season, pushing to be a Top 15 team nationally, and is steadily moving up in the national statistics that we track each week. The Seminoles are solidified as a Top 10 offense and defense at this stage in the 2022 campaign. Some would argue...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at FSU vs. Louisiana
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defeated Louisiana, 49-17, on Saturday. FSU had a lot of recruits at Doak Campbell Stadium for the game. Here is a gallery of some of those who made their way to the game:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida State AD says FSU would be in top revenue tier of SEC
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford believes that the Seminoles brand is among the most valuable in college sports — and he has some numbers to support his thoughts. Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting last week and presented updates on the renovations within the school’s...
FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
theadvocate.com
Despite loss, Cajuns relish the experience of playing in storied Florida State venue
TALLAHASEE, Fla. — It wasn’t exactly the best week to lose your starting quarterback, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns still appreciated the program’s first trip to Florida State. For starters, there’s the $1.3 million payout to the school by the Seminoles. Then there’s the experience....
WCJB
Florida men’s basketball team overcomes 19-point deficit to beat Florida State; Women’s team downs Bethune-Cookman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a busy night to be a Florida basketball fan, as both the men’s and women’s team hit the hardwood. The men’s team were on the road in enemy territory, as Todd Golden’s crew made their first trip to Tallahassee to take on a wounded Florida State team. The Gators (3-1) were coming off an unexpected loss to in-state opponent Florida Atlantic, while the Seminoles (0-4) were trying to win their first game of the season following a winless start.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
REPORT CARD: Penn State's all-around effort way too much for Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No. 11 Penn State brought new meaning to the term “complementary football” when it hammered Rutgers 55-10 here Saturday. The Nittany Lions’ offense, defense and special teams not only set up one another nicely, but the defense and specials team also actually contributed touchdowns.
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. FSU...
Rutgers falls to Penn State: Did you notice...
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers completed its home slate today in a game that was marred by mistakes leading to thoughts of what could have been. The end result was a 55-10 Penn State victory that eliminated Rutgers from bowl contention as its record now stands at 4-7. In the midst of this loss, did you notice…
247Sports
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0