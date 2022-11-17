Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
A HOLIDAY SEASON MIRACLE! Disney Finally Fixes Spaceship Earth Entrance Sign After Over 6 Months of Using Festival Menu Board
The Spaceship Earth stand-by entrance sign is back in operation after being covered for well over six months in EPCOT. Here’s a picture from July 2022 of a black panel over the stand-by entrance sign, which also includes the digital wait time display. The panel has been there since at least May 2022.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Menus Revealed, Disney Patents New Water Motion Simulator Ride, Disneyland Halts Magic Key Sales Again, & More: Daily Recap (11/17/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Mandalorian and Grogu Debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Mando entered alongside Boba Fett this morning. He carried Grogu in a bag at his side. Watch our video of the duo’s debut below. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News...
WDW News Today
World of Disney Expands Inclusivity Efforts With Mannequins Wearing Hijabs at Downtown Disney District
Two mannequins in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District are now wearing hijabs, Disney’s latest effort to be more inclusive. The mannequins are immediately inside the entrance on the La Brea Bakery side of World of Disney. One is in the center of the room, next to two other mannequins.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park & Magic Kingdom 11/13/22 (Tropical Santa Meet and Greet, New ‘Frozen’ Theming at Tike’s Peak, Disney Parks Holiday Special Filming, & More)
It’s a Winter Wonderland here at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. They are reopening today with a new “Frozen” themed area at Tike’s Peak. In addition, we hear Tropical Santa is greeting guests at the water park. Ski you on the slopes!. We arrived first...
WDW News Today
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
WDW News Today
NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World
Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023 at Disneyland, New Details and Concept Art Released
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland will reopen on March 8, 2023, a year after it initially closed. The land originally opened in 1993 and is receiving a major overhaul to coincide with the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which also opened in early 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
New Tie-Dye Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey at EPCOT
There’s a new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey available in the France Pavilion at EPCOT. This tie-dye Spirit Jersey can be found with other Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure merchandise in L’Esprit de la Provence. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey – $82. The jersey is white...
WDW News Today
Fab 50 Statue Holiday Sound Effects Being Turned on at Walt Disney World
Holiday sound effects are starting to be turned on at the Disney Fab 50 statues throughout Walt Disney World Resort. We checked on all of the statues in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday. These sound effects can be activated by waving a MagicBand+ at the statues. Some have several phrases...
WDW News Today
NEW Tangled, Hercules, Coco, Toy Story, and Castle Hand Sanitizer Holders
Walt Disney World has new hand sanitizer holders featuring characters from “Tangled,” “Hercules, “Coco,” and “Toy Story,” plus a Cinderella Castle holder. These all include a 1 oz / 29 ml bottle of hand sanitizer. These were in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart for 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
If you have an appetite like old Saint Nick, you may want to visit the Treats for Santa Cart during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Treats for Santa at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. Cookie Decorating Kit – $10. Beverages:. 🆕...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: ‘Wintertime Enchantment’ Show on Sleeping Beauty Castle with MagicBand+ Interaction
The “Wintertime Enchantment” light show on Sleeping Beauty Castle has returned to Disneyland Park for the 2022 holiday season. In this nightly show, the icicle lights and decorations on Sleeping Beauty Castle are illuminated while holiday music plays. Guests wearing a MagicBand+ will see their band interact with the show by glowing different colors at opportune moments.
WDW News Today
Complimentary Magic Key Postcards Available at Disneyland Resort
A new set of complimentary postcards are available to Magic Key holders at Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. Diners at the terrace get one postcard upon request but there are four designs, each inspired by the Magic Key Terrace. This one is orange, featuring a peacock in a...
WDW News Today
NEW 2022 Universal’s Holiday Parade Ornament at Universal Orlando Resort
Memorialize your holiday visit to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ornament for Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s. The ornament is a shiny red orb with a gold top and ribbon. “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” is on one side, with a green border and white stars. The...
WDW News Today
Mistletoe Pines Sign and Earl the Squirrel Truck Arrive at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Earl the Squirrel is getting ready for the holidays at Universal CityWalk Orlando. A big red truck carrying Christmas trees and a sign for Mistletoe Pines Village have arrived. The truck is parked in front of a billboard for Earl the Squirrel’s Tree Farm. Trees of different colors covered...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/16/22 (Golden Tapstiles, POP! Century Holiday Decor, Space Mountain, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a gloomy day but we’re making the best of it being in the park, and we’ve got a big day ahead: let’s go!. We started off in the Emporium as always looking for the newest merchandise finds. A plaid Mickey head “Joy” photo frame can be found in the seasonal section for $29.99.
WDW News Today
Toy Story Land Characters Dress Up for Christmas 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Buzz and Woody have joined Jessie in dressing up for the 2022 holiday season in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Buzz is sporting a red Santa Claus hat with fluffy white trim. Buzz has his own meet-and-greet separate from Jessie and Woody. The cowboy and cowgirl have...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: ‘Joyful Holidays’ Inaugural Super Nintendo World Christmas Merchandise at Universal Studios Japan
With Super Nintendo World celebrating its first official Christmas this year, Universal Studios Japan has introduced a small line of cute holiday items exclusive to the land itself! The new Joyful Holidays line of Super Nintendo World Christmas merchandise celebrates the holidays with that special Super Mario touch, and is available now in 1-Up Factory.
