PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park & Magic Kingdom 11/13/22 (Tropical Santa Meet and Greet, New ‘Frozen’ Theming at Tike’s Peak, Disney Parks Holiday Special Filming, & More)

It’s a Winter Wonderland here at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. They are reopening today with a new “Frozen” themed area at Tike’s Peak. In addition, we hear Tropical Santa is greeting guests at the water park. Ski you on the slopes!. We arrived first...
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World

Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...
New Tie-Dye Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey at EPCOT

There’s a new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey available in the France Pavilion at EPCOT. This tie-dye Spirit Jersey can be found with other Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure merchandise in L’Esprit de la Provence. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Spirit Jersey – $82. The jersey is white...
Fab 50 Statue Holiday Sound Effects Being Turned on at Walt Disney World

Holiday sound effects are starting to be turned on at the Disney Fab 50 statues throughout Walt Disney World Resort. We checked on all of the statues in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday. These sound effects can be activated by waving a MagicBand+ at the statues. Some have several phrases...
NEW Tangled, Hercules, Coco, Toy Story, and Castle Hand Sanitizer Holders

Walt Disney World has new hand sanitizer holders featuring characters from “Tangled,” “Hercules, “Coco,” and “Toy Story,” plus a Cinderella Castle holder. These all include a 1 oz / 29 ml bottle of hand sanitizer. These were in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood...
VIDEO: ‘Wintertime Enchantment’ Show on Sleeping Beauty Castle with MagicBand+ Interaction

The “Wintertime Enchantment” light show on Sleeping Beauty Castle has returned to Disneyland Park for the 2022 holiday season. In this nightly show, the icicle lights and decorations on Sleeping Beauty Castle are illuminated while holiday music plays. Guests wearing a MagicBand+ will see their band interact with the show by glowing different colors at opportune moments.
Complimentary Magic Key Postcards Available at Disneyland Resort

A new set of complimentary postcards are available to Magic Key holders at Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. Diners at the terrace get one postcard upon request but there are four designs, each inspired by the Magic Key Terrace. This one is orange, featuring a peacock in a...
NEW 2022 Universal’s Holiday Parade Ornament at Universal Orlando Resort

Memorialize your holiday visit to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ornament for Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s. The ornament is a shiny red orb with a gold top and ribbon. “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” is on one side, with a green border and white stars. The...
PHOTOS: ‘Joyful Holidays’ Inaugural Super Nintendo World Christmas Merchandise at Universal Studios Japan

With Super Nintendo World celebrating its first official Christmas this year, Universal Studios Japan has introduced a small line of cute holiday items exclusive to the land itself! The new Joyful Holidays line of Super Nintendo World Christmas merchandise celebrates the holidays with that special Super Mario touch, and is available now in 1-Up Factory.

