Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall. The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m. The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly...
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
Safety officials prepare Idahoans for winter driving
BOISE — It's been 10 years, but Sheri Rogers still remembers the night she lived in a nightmare. "I had that terrible knock on my door and an Ada County Sheriff's detective delivered the news that my 16-year-old son, a 17-year-old girl and two other young men had been involved in a crash in the foothills surrounding Boise," Rogers said.
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
Construction on Highway 55 pauses for winter
SMITHS FERRY – Construction on State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, 46 miles north of Boise, has reached a major milestone as construction work pauses for the winter season. Road paving and major slope excavation are now complete with two lanes open for travel. In fall 2020, the Idaho...
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns
IDAHO - Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office. Wasden’s office issued a warning about...
Homedale store destroyed by intentionally set fire, investigators determine
HOMEDALE, Idaho — A fire that gutted The Fence Store in downtown Homedale early Thursday morning was arson, investigators with Homedale Police and the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office determined. The building is located at 1st Street West and West Idaho Avenue. Everything inside was destroyed, the fire marshal's...
Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy
Police in southwestern Idaho are continuing to excavate the backyard of a home in the small town of Fruitland in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy a year The post Idaho police continue digging in search for missing boy appeared first on Local News 8.
Wrecks, icy conditions keep I-84 in northeastern Oregon closed for several hours
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again through eastern Oregon after being shut down for several hours Thursday morning. A 49-mile stretch of I-84 spanning from Exit 216 near Pendleton to Exit 265 just east of La Grande was closed in both directions due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported. Specifics on each crash were not immediately available.
2 teens hurt in crash involving big rig near Winchester
LEWIS CO., Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) said an 18-year-old driver was slightly hurt, and his 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a big rig near Winchester in Lewis County, Idaho late Friday afternoon. Police said the driver of a semi was heading northbound on Hwy. 95 near Milepost 278 around 4:00 p.m. when he...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Idaho issues death warrant to inmate in killing of gold prospectors but can’t find lethal injection drugs
Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them.
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Stranded Motorists Rescued After Becoming Stuck in Snow on the 500 Road in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, November 12, at around 5:40 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call from a stranded motorist that stated they were stuck in the snow in a ditch. The caller was unsure of her exact location, but was able to get Dispatch her coordinates, which Dispatch determined was about 1⁄2 a mile from the Canyon Junction on the 500 Road.
Idaho high school student sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference
BOISE - Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release. Rajbhandari, 18, received a scholarship from the League of Women...
Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
