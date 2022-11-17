ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company

Hardy Willis-Traxler, a Le Center man, who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire, will be sentenced today. Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St Cloud Student Nominated For Emmy Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud Tech student shared a national spotlight Thursday. Winston Johnson’s music video for his original song “20-20 Vision” had already received a 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Crystal Pillar for Outstanding Achievement in High School Music Video. Today, the National Student Emmy Awards were announced.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Francis house fire has multiple agencies responding

ST. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to a house fire in St. Francis Friday evening. The St. Francis Police Department dispatch confirmed they were alerted to a fully engulfed house fire at 2:49 p.m. at the 23300 block of Redwood Court. The scene remains active as...
SAINT FRANCIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
KEYC

Hwy 22 reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
MANKATO, MN
boreal.org

DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota

The northern snakehead fish can survive in water with low oxygen levels, allowing it to outcompete some native fish species. Photo: Courtesy USGS. The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region

Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
SAINT PAUL, MN

