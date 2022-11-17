Read full article on original website
KEYC
Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company
Hardy Willis-Traxler, a Le Center man, who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire, will be sentenced today. Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices.
fox9.com
Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
St Cloud Student Nominated For Emmy Award
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud Tech student shared a national spotlight Thursday. Winston Johnson’s music video for his original song “20-20 Vision” had already received a 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Crystal Pillar for Outstanding Achievement in High School Music Video. Today, the National Student Emmy Awards were announced.
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
St. Paul, Ramsey County agree 5-year deal on cross-country skiing
The City of St. Paul and Ramsey County have announced they are teaming up to provide "expanded" cross-country skiing options and new "mutual" ski passes. The two public bodies revealed a five-year agreement on the ski passes, which will give holders access to 60 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails across nine locations in St. Paul and Ramsey County.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
KEYC
MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
fox9.com
St. Francis house fire has multiple agencies responding
ST. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to a house fire in St. Francis Friday evening. The St. Francis Police Department dispatch confirmed they were alerted to a fully engulfed house fire at 2:49 p.m. at the 23300 block of Redwood Court. The scene remains active as...
fox9.com
Flu season sweeps through Minnesota, dozens of schools face outbreaks
(FOX 9) - The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
KEYC
Hwy 22 reopens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
boreal.org
DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota
The northern snakehead fish can survive in water with low oxygen levels, allowing it to outcompete some native fish species. Photo: Courtesy USGS. The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to...
fox9.com
Voyageurs Wolf Project publishes montage of Minnesota trail cam footage
(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by...
boreal.org
Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
fox9.com
Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
