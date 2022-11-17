ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Abortion Ban Goes Too Far For Some Republicans

A recent investigation by ProPublica found that some Tennessee Republicans who voted for the state's restrictive abortion ban never imagined it would be made legal by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, some lawmakers are beginning to see why certain exceptions are necessary. Women experiencing life-threatening pregnancies in the state may not get the medical care they need because doctors are wary of criminal penalties.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TENNESSEE STATE
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year

Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
TENNESSEE STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters

A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WREG

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
TENNESSEE STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN

