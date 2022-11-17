Read full article on original website
Related
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
actionnews5.com
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week.
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Abortion Ban Goes Too Far For Some Republicans
A recent investigation by ProPublica found that some Tennessee Republicans who voted for the state's restrictive abortion ban never imagined it would be made legal by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, some lawmakers are beginning to see why certain exceptions are necessary. Women experiencing life-threatening pregnancies in the state may not get the medical care they need because doctors are wary of criminal penalties.
clarksvillenow.com
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison, when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender, is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County settles $2M with Tennessee bounty hunters
A $2 million settlement was approved Tuesday by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners with two Tennessee bounty hunters previously charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville. Officials said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah kicked in the door of a Gwinnett County home and held...
School crime, domestic violence studies released by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released two studies detailing data collected last year regarding crime on Tennessee school campuses and crime related to domestic violence.
Lee Announces New Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort
Governor offers state assistance to local agencies to help attract, retain officers. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced a new state effort to help local law enforcement agencies combat a shortage of recruits seeking to become officers.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an increase in foster children, more with acute needs
State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's Services "is near collapse," "can't meet those child's needs" and is filled with "a traumatized workforce and traumatized kids."
Missouri Highway Patrol officer’s vehicle shot at during chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper was shot at Saturday evening.
Billed After Death | Spouses need to pay each other's medical bills in TN, even after one dies
NEW MARKET, Tenn. — More than a year after his wife's death, Larry Trent has several thousands of dollars in medical bills, still outstanding. Larry and Jewell were married for 49 years, a month shy of 50 years. In September 2021, both Larry and Jewell tested positive for COVID-19.
fox17.com
TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
Comments / 0