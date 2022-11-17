Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis puts in another MVP-level effort as Lakers extend winning streak
Anthony Davis will need to play MVP-caliber basketball if the Lakers want to turn around their season. He did just that in a 123-92 win over the Spurs.
Doncic has 3-pointer overturned as Mavericks fall to Nuggets
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but also had a 3-pointer overturned in a wild sequence on Sunday night, and the Mavericks eventually fell to the Denver Nuggets, 98-97.
Irving set to 'move forward' with Nets after winning return
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup Sunday, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes as Nets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 127-115, and said afterward that he's relieved he "can move forward with the rest of the season."
Oregon MBB recap: Lack of three-point shooting dooms Ducks
This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...
Chargers WR Mike Williams exits vs. Chiefs after injuring ankle again
Chargers WR Mike Williams, returning from a right high ankle sprain, was ruled out Sunday night after suffering an injury to the same ankle in the first quarter.
Shutout Victory Over Northwestern Sends UCLA Women's Soccer to Elite 8
An early goal gave the Bruins a lead they would hold onto for the entire match, icing it in the second half to lock in the win.
