This game was right there for the taking and an upset over No. 3 Houston was a real possibility. But Oregon never could find its three-point shooting prowess and the Cougars made them pay. Houston came out with a 66-56 victory inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon coach Dana Altman is going to look at the stat sheet and his eyes are going directly to the three-point shooting line where his team was a dismal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. Even though they couldn’t find its range and seemingly nothing was going right, the Ducks never gave up and played the entire 40...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO