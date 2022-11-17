Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
KCRA.com
Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus
Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department searching for missing autistic man
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.The sheriff's department describes Kongmong Xiong as a 5'3", 107-pound Asian male living with Autism. They specify that their concern stems from Xiong having what they describe as the mental capacity of a three-year-old.He was last seen in the area of Vintage Park wearing a navy blue Nike hoodie, black sweats, and no shoes.If you see Xiong, the Sheriff's Department asks that you call them at (916) 874-5115.
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
Sacramento Observer
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
oc-breeze.com
Ten CHP uniformed employees honored for heroism
On November 15, 10 California Highway Patrol (CHP) uniformed employees were presented with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their role in valiantly attempting to save the life of a member of the public. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the...
KCRA.com
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
KCRA.com
17-year-old identified in Citrus Heights shooting at apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened Nov. 11 around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard in Sacramento County, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.
KCRA.com
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Turkey Day Drive nets 1,000-plus birds
They came in sedans, they came in trucks, they came in sports cars and one resident even came in a motorized scooter. However they came, they came to help out their neighbors with the start of a Thanksgiving Day turkey. The Lincoln Firefighters ninth annual Turkey Day Drive on Nov....
2 officers hurt after crashing during chase in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Two Sacramento police officers were hurt after crashing during a chase early Monday morning. Sacramento police say, just after midnight Monday, officers tried to pull over a suspect near Haggin Avenue and Nordell Way. The suspect wouldn't stop, however, sparking a chase. Officers pursued the suspect until they crashed into a tree near El Camino and Western avenues. There were two police officers in the patrol vehicle that crashed; both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The officers have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect got away and has not been located. No other information about the suspect has been released.
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was...
goldcountrymedia.com
Tour de Lincoln a huge success
The 20th annual Tour de Lincoln charity bike ride on Oct. 15 was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and volunteer workers. I want to thank our Platinum Sponsor, Sierra Pacific Foundation; our Major Sponsors; County of Placer, Fowler Ranch, PG&E, city of Lincoln and Barber Kenes Retirement Solutions; and our Partners, Cornerstone Associates Insurance and Gibson-Tuttle.
KCRA.com
One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says
RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
