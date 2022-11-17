Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Centerfielder to Replace Bellinger
Center-fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who had his option declined by the Rays last week, could be on the Dodgers' radar as a partial replacement for the recently non-tendered Cody Bellinger.
Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Trade Considered Possibility At Non-Tender Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, including Cody Bellinger, who many believe is a candidate to be non-tendered and become a free agent. Teams have until 5 p.m. PT on Friday to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Bellinger’s future with the Dodgers has...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Reportedly Interested in 3 Time Gold Glove Winner
The Dodgers are looking to find a replacement for outfielder Cody Bellinger
Dodgers News: Julio Urias' Production All-Season Long Receives High Praise From Pitching Coach
There's a reason why Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was considered for the NL Cy Young Award
Dodgers News: Giants Reportedly Interested in Longtime LA Closer
Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen may be seeing his old team again very soon
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Interest In Kevin Kiermaier
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger, which immediately thrust him into free agency and created an opening in center field. Although Bellinger could return on a reworked contract, the Dodgers have internal options who can play center, including James Outman, Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor. There are also higher-end free agent options, such as Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Tender Contracts To Julio Urías, Will Smith, Walker Buehler & 7 More
The Los Angeles Dodgers tendered contracts to Yency Almonte, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Julio Urías, which keeps all 10 players under team control for the 2023 season. The aforementioned players have three or more years of...
dodgerblue.com
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams If Non-Tendered By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make their official decision on whether or not they will non-tender Cody Bellinger by 5 p.m. PT on Friday, which would immediately make him a free agent. The 27-year-old, who has put up lackluster numbers across the last two seasons, including a .210 batting...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Cody Bellinger Took Non-Tender Decision Like ‘Total Pro’
After struggling for a second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Dodgers did the expected and non-tendered Cody Bellinger ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. The team also opted against tendering contracts to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams, making them free agents as well. Bellinger was set...
