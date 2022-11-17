ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 26

Jimmy P
3d ago

As a signer of the declaration, he risked his life for the establishment of this great nation. Slavery was a worldwide, established, legal labor practice that wasn’t based on race, it was based on military strength. Nearly all of the founders participated. If you tear down this statue, you must tear down the Washington monument, Jefferson memorial, and so many other equivalents, which historical destruction is the ultimate goal of the CRT movement.

Reply(1)
18
Griff
2d ago

Okay, while we’re at it we should cancel Anderson Cooper (CNN correspondent/commentator), Pastor Rick Warren (the pastor who delivered the invocation at Obama’s 2009 inauguration) and Barrack Husain Obama (44th president), should all be censored and punished because their ancestors owned slaves. 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(1)
13
Jeffery Topps
2d ago

The statue has no ability to be racist. For decades people walked by it and never gave it a second thought. This attempt to erase our history is obscene. Learn from history, don't destroy it.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Monmouth County union manager going to prison for embezzling funds

An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.  George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ State Police charge six during seven-month auto-theft investigation

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Monmouth County) – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million during a seven-month investigation, state police said.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Michelle Obama at The Met Philadelphia to promote new book

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama is bringing her The Light We Carry Tour to Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday night.She will be back for an encore on Saturday night at The Met -- the first stop on her six-city tour, which is based on her newly-released book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times."CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King hosted Friday night's event.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy