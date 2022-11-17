As a signer of the declaration, he risked his life for the establishment of this great nation. Slavery was a worldwide, established, legal labor practice that wasn’t based on race, it was based on military strength. Nearly all of the founders participated. If you tear down this statue, you must tear down the Washington monument, Jefferson memorial, and so many other equivalents, which historical destruction is the ultimate goal of the CRT movement.
Okay, while we’re at it we should cancel Anderson Cooper (CNN correspondent/commentator), Pastor Rick Warren (the pastor who delivered the invocation at Obama’s 2009 inauguration) and Barrack Husain Obama (44th president), should all be censored and punished because their ancestors owned slaves. 🤔🤔🤔🤔
The statue has no ability to be racist. For decades people walked by it and never gave it a second thought. This attempt to erase our history is obscene. Learn from history, don't destroy it.
