LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a guard rail and being ejected from the bike early Friday morning on South Hualapai Way. Las Vegas police say evidence at the scene indicates that, at approximately 2:23 a.m., a 2022 Harley Davidson traveled northbound on South Hualapai Way, south of West Charleston Boulevard. The Harley Davidson failed to maintain its lane through a curve in the roadway and crossed into the southbound travel lanes, striking the west curb of South Hualapai Way and leaving the roadway.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO