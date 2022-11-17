Read full article on original website
Vikings Valhalla Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date
We finally have a premiere date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2!. Netflix on Monday revealed the hit Vikings sequel is set to premiere on January 12, 2023. The second season comprises eight new episodes. Showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart continues for the second season. Returning Cast members include Sam Corlett...
Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's 'The Circle' Season 5 (Including When It Premieres)
It's been about six months since we last saw The Circle on our screens. But after half a year, another edition of the American adaptation of the British series is here with more catfishes, more alerts and more chances to answer the big question: How far would you go to be popular if there were $150,000 at stake?
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Review: In the Sandbox
Is it just me, or is the resort becoming a pressure cooker environment?. Secrets were revealed, and relationships crumbled on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, making this tranquil location feel more like hell than a vacation destination. We'll start with Harper. She's been one of the most observant...
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended
The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 6
Did Spencer and Jordan manage to get all the answers?. On All American Season 5 Episode 6, the pair struggled to bounce back following the events of the press conference. Meanwhile, Asher tried to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source.
The Walking Dead Spinoffs: First Look at Daryl in France & Maggie and Negan in New York
The main series is over, but the end was just the beginning for the Walking Dead universe. AMC shared first-look photos for the Norman Reedus-led spinoff set in France, as well as some footage of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Walking Dead: Dead City. We'll start with Daryl...
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Center of the Universe
Dwight isn't wasting any time setting his new life in order. Sure, he's fresh out of the joint and already back in the game, but Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 shows he's going a lot more going on than a life of crime. His most impressive trait is his...
Mark Boal, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Ann Collins, and Luke Evans Tease Echo 3 on Apple TV+
There isn't a lot we can talk about when it comes to the thrilling new series, Echo 3, premiering on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 23. Not only is most of the information embargoed, to spoil even a sliver of it would ruin your viewing experience. At TV Fanatic, we...
Fanatic Feed: NBC's The Wheel Premiere Date, RHOA Spinoff Canceled, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 21, 2022. Bravo has canceled its Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Kandi & the Gang after a single season. The series followed RHOA mainstay, Kandi Burruss, as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant. While...
Cheryl Burke Exits Dancing With the Stars as Pro Dancer After 26 Seasons
Cheryl Burke's time as a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars is over. Over the weekend, Burke announced via social media that she will officially depart the hit Disney+ reality series after 26 seasons. “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 Review: Rest in Peace
For a show that is preparing to launch several more spinoffs, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 was a surprisingly satisfying hour that brought the flagship series full circle. There were certainly some doubts going into the finale because we knew several characters would survive because, you know, spinoffs.
East New York Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Comp Stat Interruptus
Whew! Regina still has a job. There wouldn't be much of a show if she didn't, but she took some big risks on East New York Season 1 Episode 8. Even though she got the leaders of a notorious crime family off the streets, she pissed off a DEA agent while proving herself to an obnoxious police chief. This could have gone very badly very quickly.
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, who played Green Ranger and later the White Ranger on The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died on Saturday. Frank's manager, Justine Hunt, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Justine could not confirm the cause of death but asked for the “privacy of his family and friends...
Pitch Perfect Bumper in Berlin Review: Fun but Not a Sure-fire Hit Like the Movies
When Peacock announced Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a series featuring one of the movie franchise's most polarizing characters, there was a great deal of skepticism. Adam Devine is a phenomenal actor, but there were questions about whether a series following Bumper could live up to the success of the movies.
The Resident Round Table: A Timely Case, HODAD's 'Return' & The Sullivans' Secret!
Betz's vendetta may mean Bell's chickens have come home to roost. Much of the hour focused on the drug epidemic among teenagers on The Resident Season 6 Episode 8, but some of the biggest plot developments pertained to Betz's quest to destroy Bell and Ian coming clean and heading to rehab.
Benjamin Ayres on Why We Love Christmas Movies and How Connecting with Fans Keeps the Holiday Spirit Alive
With Christmas in full swing on the Hallmark networks, beautiful holiday movies are coming in hot and heavy. Long Lost Christmas stars Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres in a story reminding us that this Christmas could be our last with anyone we love. We had the opportunity to catch up...
Richard Thomas on his Career-Defining Role on The Waltons, Returning as Narrator, and the Importance of Gratitude
Anyone of a certain age who enjoyed watching The Waltons during its original run in the 1970s is pleased to see the show return in a similar form on The CW. They're also thrilled that Richard Thomas, the original John-Boy Walton, is along for the ride. In anticipation of A...
