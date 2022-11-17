ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vikings Valhalla Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date

We finally have a premiere date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2!. Netflix on Monday revealed the hit Vikings sequel is set to premiere on January 12, 2023. The second season comprises eight new episodes. Showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart continues for the second season. Returning Cast members include Sam Corlett...
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Review: In the Sandbox

Is it just me, or is the resort becoming a pressure cooker environment?. Secrets were revealed, and relationships crumbled on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, making this tranquil location feel more like hell than a vacation destination. We'll start with Harper. She's been one of the most observant...
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended

The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Spencer and Jordan manage to get all the answers?. On All American Season 5 Episode 6, the pair struggled to bounce back following the events of the press conference. Meanwhile, Asher tried to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source.
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Center of the Universe

Dwight isn't wasting any time setting his new life in order. Sure, he's fresh out of the joint and already back in the game, but Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 shows he's going a lot more going on than a life of crime. His most impressive trait is his...
Fanatic Feed: NBC's The Wheel Premiere Date, RHOA Spinoff Canceled, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 21, 2022. Bravo has canceled its Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Kandi & the Gang after a single season. The series followed RHOA mainstay, Kandi Burruss, as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant. While...
Cheryl Burke Exits Dancing With the Stars as Pro Dancer After 26 Seasons

Cheryl Burke's time as a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars is over. Over the weekend, Burke announced via social media that she will officially depart the hit Disney+ reality series after 26 seasons. “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 Review: Rest in Peace

For a show that is preparing to launch several more spinoffs, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 was a surprisingly satisfying hour that brought the flagship series full circle. There were certainly some doubts going into the finale because we knew several characters would survive because, you know, spinoffs.
East New York Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Comp Stat Interruptus

Whew! Regina still has a job. There wouldn't be much of a show if she didn't, but she took some big risks on East New York Season 1 Episode 8. Even though she got the leaders of a notorious crime family off the streets, she pissed off a DEA agent while proving herself to an obnoxious police chief. This could have gone very badly very quickly.
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, who played Green Ranger and later the White Ranger on The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died on Saturday. Frank's manager, Justine Hunt, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Justine could not confirm the cause of death but asked for the “privacy of his family and friends...
Pitch Perfect Bumper in Berlin Review: Fun but Not a Sure-fire Hit Like the Movies

When Peacock announced Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a series featuring one of the movie franchise's most polarizing characters, there was a great deal of skepticism. Adam Devine is a phenomenal actor, but there were questions about whether a series following Bumper could live up to the success of the movies.

