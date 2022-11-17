ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Bo-mentum: Oregon nixes Utes' Pac-12 title shot with road loss

EUGENE, Ore. — With its fourth Pac-12 championship game in five seasons in sight, No. 10 Utah let the moment get away from them on the road against No. 12 Oregon. It wasn't the hostile environment of Autzen Stadium or the cold temperatures that started at 31 degrees at kickoff and dropped as the game progressed. It was Utah's inability for much of the game to get a push at the line of scrimmage and get points in the red zone.
UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
Bowl eligibility, senior day were nice, but next game is personal for BYU RB Chris Brooks

PROVO — Chris Brooks was exactly what BYU needed to shake off the malaise of its regular-season home finale and pull away for a 27-point victory over FCS foe Utah Tech. The graduate transfer from Cal had his best game since the season opener in a 52-26 win over the Trailblazers, but Brooks' mind was already turning toward his own personal Big Game next week at Stanford (9 p.m. MST, FS1).
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm

OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
George, BYU basketball keep Nicholls off glass to win 'mess of a game'

PROVO — BYU didn't turn aside its turnover troubles in Saturday night's nonconference game with visiting Nicholls. The Cougars just managed to rebound past them. Fousseyni Traore had 15 points, seven rebounds and a block; and Gideon George added 15 points and 10 rebounds as BYU overwhelmed Southland Conference foe Nicholls 87-73 to improve to 3-1 Saturday night in front of 13,745 fans at the Marriott Center.
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment

TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff

HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL — An 18-year-old man died and another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Bountiful on Friday. About 9:15 p.m., a Woods Cross police officer observed a red car driving around 100 mph with no headlights on, according to a statement posted on Woods Cross Police Department's Facebook page.
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint

OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
