GILFORD — On United Way’s Day of Caring, a new ramp was added to the Wetlands Walk’s boardwalk. People pushing jogging strollers should go to the second entrance off of Gunstock’s Brook Run trail if coming from the small parking lot on the right just after leaving Rt. 11-A. Volunteers built the ramp, removed rocks from the path and relocated it a bit for easier access. That day another bike loop was installed and easy basic maintenance done. The boardwalk’s care relies on volunteers, donations and grants.

GILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO