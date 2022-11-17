Read full article on original website
3 Strategies to Build Motivation in Students
Approaching learning from a place of “I’ll keep trying” impacts outlook and motivation. Based on the 360 thinking model, students begin a project or assignment by visualizing what the final product will look like. Having goal-oriented thoughts helps students stay on track through their academic journeys. Academic...
Three Words that Can Equalize Your Relationship
In most dyads, there is an implicit hierarchical power dynamic. One partner is cast as overfunctioning (95/100 able), the other is underfunctioning (only 70/100 able). This dynamic leads to power struggles, poor sex, relational amnesia, and a one-narrative relationship. The solution begins with adopting a humble, playful, yet confident assertion:...
The Click of Life
The click is commonly experienced and known by different names. The click arrives when we develop new insights and perspectives about a problem or situation. We can’t make a click happen, but there are things we can do to encourage it. You know what I mean, don’t you? I...
The Path of the Parent
Many parents find that—far from hindering it—bringing up children furthers their personal and spiritual development. Young children live in a state of mindfulness and presence, which we share in their company. Parenting involves great self-sacrifice, which makes us less self-centered and more altruistic. Dirty diapers, being woken up...
The Impact of Trauma on the Heart
Although trauma is considered to be a psychiatric symptom, the most serious long-term effects of trauma may be physical. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress such as hypervigilance and sleep deprivation have strong effects on the heart. Trauma can affect the heart both acutely - such as broken heart syndrome - and...
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace
Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
A Guide to Why Therapy Works
Nathaniel Hawthorne described the qualities of a good therapist almost 175 years ago. Hawthorne described what patients need to bring to therapy to get maximum benefit. Good treatment requires many abilities: marketing is not one of them. I recently discovered the clearest and most concise explanation of why good psychotherapy...
Feeling Poorly Can Be Part of Healing
Reframing physical symptoms as a way that the body helps itself can help patients embrace rather than fear their symptoms. The body produces fever that helps fight infections and throwing up is a way of ridding the body of an unhealthy substance. Pain helps us become aware that something is...
Personality Assessments: Separating Science From Nonsense
While the assessment of personality is becoming increasingly important in job recruiting, many denounce its limitations and dangers. Such denunciations are based on the use of poor and unreliable tools, which have nothing to do with science. When they are well-constructed and science-based, personality assessments bring great added value to...
Depression and Self-Criticism
Depression can emerge with diverse symptom profiles, including harsh self-criticism. Depression with substantial self-criticism is associated with different responses to treatment than other types of depression. Compassion-based approaches can significantly reduce self-criticism and associated distress. Like many other humans, I’ve felt depressed at times. But my periods of depression have...
Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness
Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
The Importance of Decision-Making Skills for Kids
Kids in the pre-internet world made hundreds of decisions each day. The decision-making process includes bad decisions. Good decision-making skills help produce well-adjusted adults. Prior to the advent of the internet, parents often raised free-range children. Kids often got up early, left the house for the day, and returned home...
Talking to Strangers Can Promote Well-Being
One thing that helps promote well-being is our social connections. Although bad relationships can, of course, undermine our health and well-being, and different people enjoy different amounts of social interaction, we often feel better when we spend time with others, share experiences, and talk about our lives with people we are close to.
How to Grocery Shop for Better Brain Health
Grocery shopping is an incredibly important activity for brain health. Doing it right is key. Certain foods and nutrients may have an outsized benefit for our brains. Avoiding processed foods and prioritizing whole foods is an excellent strategy. Reading food and beverage labels allows you to avoid hidden sugar that...
Why Kids With ADHD Are Often Labeled “Weird”
The symptoms of a child's ADHD, such as immaturity and poor emotional control, often lead them to be viewed negatively by peers. Approximately one-third of teens and adults with ADHD are fearful of being seen by others as incompetent, unappealing, or uncool. For kids with ADHD who struggle socially, it...
How to Cultivate a Curious Attitude in Times of Distress
When distressed, many people react in a closed and insistent way that leads to more problems. This blog explains why an open, curious attitude is helpful. You can shine your light of attention on what is happening, how you are feeling, how you are thinking, and how you are relating.
