The geniuses behind low-budget megahits like ”The Conjuring“ and ”The Purge“ could cash in from teaming up. News of the potential merger of two of Hollywood’s savviest genre filmmakers, Jason Blum and James Wan, has sent jump-scares throughout Hollywood — and not just at Warner Bros., which let its deal with “Conjuring” franchise creator Wan lapse earlier this year after nearly a decade.

2 DAYS AGO