How to Watch ‘She Said': Is the Carey Mulligan Drama Streaming?

As the Harvey Weinstein trial continues in Los Angeles, “She Said” transports viewers back to New York when New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor published an investigative piece whose reverberations would be felt for years to come. Centering both the reporters and the survivors who...
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Independent Production Company Artists Equity

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon launched their own independent production company Artists Equity Sunday, an artist-led studio that hopes to empower filmmakers’ creative visions through entrepreneurial partnerships. The production company’s first project will feature Affleck in front of and behind the camera as director and cast member while Damon...
Horrormeisters James Wan and Jason Blum Team Up Seeking a Monster Payday – and Possible IPO | Analysis

The geniuses behind low-budget megahits like ”The Conjuring“ and ”The Purge“ could cash in from teaming up. News of the potential merger of two of Hollywood’s savviest genre filmmakers, Jason Blum and James Wan, has sent jump-scares throughout Hollywood — and not just at Warner Bros., which let its deal with “Conjuring” franchise creator Wan lapse earlier this year after nearly a decade.
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
